Rookie Will Anderson Jr. blocks Jaguars FG

Will Anderson Jr. came up with a monster block in just his third NFL game. During the second quarter against the Jaguars, the Houston Texans No. 3 overall pick leaped and got his hands on a 51-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus. Texans LB Jake Hansen recovered the loose ball at the Jacksonville 41-yard line.
C.J. Stroud and the offense converted the short field and turnover into seven points after a seven-play, 41-yard scoring drive. TE Brevin Jordan scored on a four-yard touchdown catch. The Texans took a 14-0 lead in Jacksonville with 7:30 left in the second quarter.
View the best photos from the Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.