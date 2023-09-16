Run it, Injury update, captains added | 1-Minute Recap

Sep 15, 2023 at 09:28 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

The Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center late Friday morning. They host the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Several players met with the media during an open locker room period following practice.

Run it back

The Texans have talked numerous times this week about wanting to run the ball better than they did in Week 1. Against the Ravens, they averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

Dameon Pierce only had the chance to run it 11 times at Baltimore, and he discussed the importance of the ground game this Sunday against the Colts.

"It all starts up front," Pierce said. "It starts with our mentality. Our run fits. Just our mentality going into the game. We should be more disciplined up front."

Deepi Sidhu had more on Pierce and the run game HERE.

Injury update

Both Houston and Indianapolis released the injury report for Sunday's game. You can read it HERE.

O Captain, My Captain

The Texans announced Friday afternoon that wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Steven Nelson and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. were added to the team captains list. They join safeties Jimmie Ward and Jalen PItre, as well as left tackle Laremy Tunsil and quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the Texans now have seven captains. Ward and Pitre won't play against the Colts because of injury, while Stroud and Tunsil were both listed on Friday's injury report as questionable for Sunday's game.

Woods, who was a captain in Los Angeles with the Rams, was excited to hear the news.

"It feels really good," Woods said. "It's an honor. The coaches and teammates respect me to be a captain for this team, being able to lead by example. Hearing from a lot of the guys today means a whole lot."

Special Seats

The club's expecting close to a sold out NRG Stadium on Sunday, and several attendees will get to check out a Texans game for the first time. Many wouldn't have the opportunity to attend were it not for the Community Huddle Ticket Program. Defensive back Tavierre Thomas and defensive end Derek Rivers each take part in the program, as they're sponsoring the Greater Houston Police Activities League and Sonrise Shelter, respectively.

For Thomas, who played sports in several PAL programs growing up in Detroit, Sunday is an extra-special day.

"It's a great feeling," Thomas said. "I give back a lot back at home in Detroit. I'm going to continue doing those type of things."

Rivers is a big fan of the church and shelter for the homeless, and he's thankful to be able to spread some cheer to those down on their luck.

"Any time we get a chance to serve, we should take advantage of it," Rivers said.

Related Content

news

Tempo talk, Colts 1st impressions, Injury update | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced Wednesday, and here are some key storylines from the day of work in preparation for the Indianapolis Colts.
news

QB comparisons, history was made & more | 1-Minute Recap

This 1-minute read will catch up with all you need to know about what happened Monday at NRG Stadim with the Houston Texans. 
news

C.J. Stroud talks Ravens & O-line updated | 1-Minute Recap

The Houston Texans practiced on Wednesday and had to do so without a few key pieces. Plus, rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud shared some thoughts on the Ravens.
news

Captains named, O-line shuffling, Ravens on deck | 1-Minute Recap

The Texans practiced Monday at the Houston Methodist Training Center, and this 1-minute read fills you in on the captains announcement, some jersey number changes and much more.
news

Kenyon Green update, an "Apex Predator", J-Joe shoutout  | 1-Minute Recap

It was a whirlwind Wednesday of practice and press conferences for the Houston Texans. Find out the latest on O-lineman Kenyon Green, who Jalen Pitre is calling an "Apex Predator" and much more.
Advertising