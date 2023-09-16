Run it, Injury update, captains added | 1-Minute Recap

The Texans practiced outside at the Houston Methodist Training Center late Friday morning. They host the Colts on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Several players met with the media during an open locker room period following practice.

Run it back

The Texans have talked numerous times this week about wanting to run the ball better than they did in Week 1. Against the Ravens, they averaged just 3.1 yards per carry.

Dameon Pierce only had the chance to run it 11 times at Baltimore, and he discussed the importance of the ground game this Sunday against the Colts.

"It all starts up front," Pierce said. "It starts with our mentality. Our run fits. Just our mentality going into the game. We should be more disciplined up front."

Deepi Sidhu had more on Pierce and the run game HERE.

Injury update

Both Houston and Indianapolis released the injury report for Sunday's game. You can read it HERE.

O Captain, My Captain

The Texans announced Friday afternoon that wide receiver Robert Woods, cornerback Steven Nelson and defensive end Will Anderson, Jr. were added to the team captains list. They join safeties Jimmie Ward and Jalen PItre, as well as left tackle Laremy Tunsil and quarterback C.J. Stroud, and the Texans now have seven captains. Ward and Pitre won't play against the Colts because of injury, while Stroud and Tunsil were both listed on Friday's injury report as questionable for Sunday's game.

Woods, who was a captain in Los Angeles with the Rams, was excited to hear the news.

"It feels really good," Woods said. "It's an honor. The coaches and teammates respect me to be a captain for this team, being able to lead by example. Hearing from a lot of the guys today means a whole lot."

Special Seats

The club's expecting close to a sold out NRG Stadium on Sunday, and several attendees will get to check out a Texans game for the first time. Many wouldn't have the opportunity to attend were it not for the Community Huddle Ticket Program. Defensive back Tavierre Thomas and defensive end Derek Rivers each take part in the program, as they're sponsoring the Greater Houston Police Activities League and Sonrise Shelter, respectively.

For Thomas, who played sports in several PAL programs growing up in Detroit, Sunday is an extra-special day.

"It's a great feeling," Thomas said. "I give back a lot back at home in Detroit. I'm going to continue doing those type of things."

Rivers is a big fan of the church and shelter for the homeless, and he's thankful to be able to spread some cheer to those down on their luck.