Texans beat Rams 24-20 in another late comeback win | Rapid Reactions

QB Davis Mills was 10-of-17 for 87 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 94.2 passer rating through the first two quarters. In the second half, Kyle Allen completed 9-of-12 for 71 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions and a 117.0 rating. Driskel entered the game in the fourth quarter and threw the game-winning touchdown to TE Mason Schreck with just over one minute remaining.

"We didn't get a chance to see Kyle Allen play last week," Head Coach Lovie Smith said. "I like the way Kyle Allen, when he was out there, how he led the offense and I liked the way Jeff Driskel came in and finished it up. The plan was to play Davis Mills more, played him for the entire first half which was good. You wanted to see them finish that way, offensively.

Nico Collins caught a team-high four passes for 48 yards and one touchdown. Houston's ground game put up 115 net yards of rushing led by RB Royce Freeman who had nine carries for 30 yards and Marlon Mack who added 29 rushing yards on eight carries. Rookie RB Dameon Pierce, who led the Texans with 49 yards rushing in last week's preseason win over the New Orleans Saints, did not play.

"Dameon Pierce did not play tonight," Smith said. "That was the plan was to let Marlon have a lot more carries. Thought he and Royce did some good things throughout. We're a running football team so we have to have running backs that can put the ball in there. Thought we did a decent job for the most part."