Texans honor J.J. Watt, dominate Steelers 30-6 at home | Rapid Reactions

Houston's defense held the Steelers to 225 net yards off offense, 0-of-2 inside the redzone and 0-1 in goal-to-go situations. Jalen Pitre returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games with a chest injury. LB Christian Harris finished with a team-high 12 tackles (five solo) and CB Steven Nelson had an interception against his former team. QB Kenny Pickett completed 15-of-23 for 114 yards, one interception and a 59.0 passer rating before exiting in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

"Man, the energy was high, but we knew going into this week what type of game this was going to be like," DE Will Anderson said. "The way we practiced this week, the energy was high. Everybody's technique was good this week. The coach pointed out a lot on the film. He is like, I'm excited to see you guys because of the work you put in this weekend."

The Texans took a 16-0 lead in the first half. On the opening drive, Stroud threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Collins to take a 7-0 lead. Stroud and the offense would drive down into the redzone on their next two possessions. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a trio of field goals, from 36, 38 and 39 yards, to give Houston a two-score lead.

The Steelers didn't move the ball into Houston territory until the third quarter, when they kicked a pair of field goals to get their first points of the game.

"A really big improvement in the red zone," Ryans said. "And they got down there a couple times on us, had a few drives that we allowed them to get down there. But what I'm most proud of is the way our guys stood up in the red zone and made them kick field goals. And that was a big time improvement from where we've been the first couple of weeks. So I'm excited about the improvement, excited about young guys and they're stepping up playing good for us."

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Texans led 16-6 but quickly pulled away after a pair of touchdown catches.

Stroud threw a 19-yard pass to Collins for 14 yards. RB Devin Singletary ran the ball on three consecutive plays before throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to TE Dalton Schultz, his first as a Texan. Houston took a 23-6 lead with 10:50 left in the game. The touchdown capped off a 10-play, 58-yards scoring drive.

Mitch Trubisky entered the game for the Steelers on the next series. Pickett was ruled out with a knee injury.

The Texans offensive line injuries continued to mount. After Kendrick Green was injured in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Morrissey stepped in at left guard. On that same drive, Stroud found Collins for a 52-yard touchdown, his second score of the day, as the Texans took a 30-6 lead with 3:39 left in the game.

Trubisky completed 3-of-5 passes for 18 yards but was unable to lead a scoring drive in the final minutes of the game.