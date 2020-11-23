Texans to open NRG Stadium roof vs. Patriots

The roof will be open at NRG Stadium this Sunday.
The Texans host the Patriots at Noon CT, and for the first time since November 30, 2014, Houston will play a home game without the roof closed.
Check out some photos from the first time the roof has been open at NRG Stadium since 2014.
It's 'Salute to Service' Day, as the Texans honor the men and women who serve, and have served in our nation's armed forces. The last time Houston played with an open roof at home, the Texans dominated the Titans in a Week 13 whitewash, triumphing 45-21. In that contest, Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed six touchdown passes, one of which was caught by J.J. Watt. It was his third and final scoring catch of that season, and he also tallied a pair of sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six quarterback hits in the rout.
All-time, the Texans are 24-21 when they play with the roof open at NRG Stadium.