Texans to open NRG Stadium roof vs. Patriots

It's 'Salute to Service' Day, as the Texans honor the men and women who serve, and have served in our nation's armed forces. The last time Houston played with an open roof at home, the Texans dominated the Titans in a Week 13 whitewash, triumphing 45-21. In that contest, Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed six touchdown passes, one of which was caught by J.J. Watt. It was his third and final scoring catch of that season, and he also tallied a pair of sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and six quarterback hits in the rout.