Texans vs. Commanders | Booth Bites

Nov 20, 2022 at 05:10 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

  • This is the fourth straight game the Texans have faced with all-world defensive tackles wrecking things on the inside. It was the roughest offensive afternoon yet, as shown by the lack of rushing lanes and yards.
  • Davis Mills ended up as the team's leading rusher on a day when Lovie Smith and Pep Hamilton couldn't ignite their bread-and-butter ground game. Pass protection was a big challenge as well as the Texans fell into a hole two plays into their first offensive series with a pick-6.
  • The Houston D hung in there early forcing punts on the first three Washington possessions. The offense never got going until after intermission when the Texans drove down the field and knocked in a field goal.
  • Before the game, we projected that the defensive line would bring some energy. They did. It was a not a passing game for Washington. They ran the ball creatively and certainly made some hay but the defense got off the field a bunch with a 3-for-12 third down clip for the opponent.
  • In the intro to the broadcast I talked about this run against NFC East teams and the fact that Washington is likely the hottest, coming off the signature win over Philly. They stayed hot. They're not flashy but they get the job done.
  • Lovie Smith was peppered with QB questions in the postgame presser. It's understandable considering the record. But the coach brought up some good points about it being a collective effort and the need for a run game and better protection.
  • Zooming out, this team is poised to cash in on a lot of draft capital and cap space in the off season. There will be a great opportunity to add more talent to the young and scrappy Texans.

For now, the squad has to get back to the grind and prepare better than ever for a Miami team that's on a bye and loaded on offense.

