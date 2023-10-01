VanderBlog: Unforgettable day at NRG Stadium

After that, the offense revved up again and entered the fourth quarter with a 10-play drive that ended with Devin Singletary finding Dalton Schultz in the endzone on a halfback option pass to make it a three-score game.

After a three-and-out with Mitch Trubisky in for an injured Kenny Pickett, the H-Town offense got on the board again with more second half 3rd down magic – a Stroud to Collins 52-yard pass for six.

This was as complete a game as anyone could have hoped for. The offensive line, with three members who weren't with the team at the start of training camp, helped keep Stroud without a sack for the second straight week. And they paved the way for a season-high 139 yards on the ground.

The defense held the Steelers to a season-low 225 yards and, more importantly, two field goals.

This is clearly a new era. The sideline was on fire. DeMeco Ryans was waving his arms to encourage the crowd to get going on third down. There was never any doubt in the locker room that the squad could win.