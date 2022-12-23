Week in Review | Freezing temps, All-Pro goals, Lovie's favorite Christmas music

Dec 23, 2022 at 03:48 PM
When the NFL released the 2022 schedule back in April, cold-weather games seemed like a distant possibility for the Houston Texans. After all, five of the final six games of the season would be indoors: three home games at NRG Stadium, plus away games in indoor stadiums AT&T Stadium (Dallas) and Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis).

Yet, here we are.

Cold-weather history

The Titans are gearing up for the coldest game in their history on Christmas Eve.

The Texans' two coldest to date took place in Chicago (Dec. 20, 2004) and Green Bay (Dec. 7, 2008). Against the Packers, the temperature was 3 degrees (minus-3 windchill) at Lambeau Field.

At Soldier Field, the temperature was a slightly warmer 12 degrees at kickoff, but the windchill made it feel downright frigid at minus-8.

Fun fact: the Texans won both games.

Pro Bowl to All-Pro

The NFL announced its 2023 Pro Bowl roster this week. Laremy Tunsil was named a starter for the third time in four years.

Four additional Texans players were named alternates for the 2023 Pro Bowl: DL Jerry Hughes, RB Dameon Pierce, K Ka'imi Fairbairn and P Cameron Johnston.

"It means a lot," Tunsil said. "Now, this next one is All-Pro."

Tunsil is having the best season of his career while facing the league's top defensive players. I asked the Texans starting left tackle if that was the next goal, to be named All-Pro for the first time in his career.

"That was the main goal in the whole off season when I was training in Lynchburg, Virginia, is that I want to become a first team All-Pro because I feel like I deserve it," Tunsil told me.

Lovie loves Christmas music

Head Coach Lovie Smith is known for his love of music, old-school R&B and Motown. On his Coach’s Show last week, Smith revealed that he begins listening to Christmas Carols daily beginning right after Thanksgiving. His two favorite holiday songs ever are Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas" and Otis Redding's "Merry Christmas Baby."

Until next week, Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!

The Texans will face the Tennessee Titans on Christmas Eve. Saturday's kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for noon CT on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

