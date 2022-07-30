1-on-1 with DB M.J. Stewart | Drew's Dozen

- DD: How come your Instagram handle is checkout_marv?
STEWART: When I was in high school coming up, I felt like I was really underrated. It was just a way for everybody to check me out when I went on the field.
- DD: I'm guessing Marv is the M in MJ, right?
STEWART: Yes. But I don't want to disclose what that means or my actual name. But I mean, with context clues, you can probably figure it out.
- DD: I'll keep it quiet. So it's not about how you're fantastic going through the checkout line?
STEWART: No, no, no, no, no. But I do get through the grocery store line pretty fast?
- DD: Does it make you mad you have to check out your own stuff at the grocery store?
STEWART: I actually prefer that, because it's easier. I don't have to wait in line. I'm pretty fast with scanning. But sometimes I go through the 15 or less items line with like, 22 items.
- DD: M.J.: what a 2-letter combo. Let's rank the M.J.'s: you, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger.
STEWART: Out of respect, I have to put the first three in no order. I'll go Michael Jackson, Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson. But I'm fourth. Mick Jagger's swagged out. But I got a little more swag now.
- DD: What's your favorite Michael Jackson song?
STEWART: 'Billie Jean'. I'll take that back. 'Smooth Criminal'. That's my favorite one.
- DD: We hear all about influencers in the world. Who influences you?
STEWART: Not to be cliche, but myself. I like to influence myself. Just find a better version of myself. I always try to level up. I stay in my lane, but level up.
- DD: How long did it take you to realize 'I need to be the guy that influences me'?
STEWART: I wasn't always that way, but about sixth grade. All my friends were kind of better than me at football. I'm not going to lie. I was good, but they were better than me. I was trying to taste what they had. But I figured out if I start working, then all I'm chasing is me.
