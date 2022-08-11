1-on-1 with FB Andy Janovich | Drew's Dozen

- DD: How true is the joke "The 'N' on the Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet stands for knowledge"?
AJ: That joke never gets old, huh? Everybody in the world tells me that joke. It does not stand for knowledge. It does not.
- DD: What's going on in that pic on your Instagram with you chopping wood?
AJ: That would be offseason workouts. Every Friday after I do my workouts and conditioning, I do that for about a half hour or 45 minutes and just finish the week off right.
- DD: What does it do for you?
AJ: It tires the crap out of me. It's brutal. It's like swinging a sledgehammer into concrete all day. Not fun.
- DD: Babe Ruth used to do that in his offseasons. In the snow. You're in pretty good company, aren't you?
AJ: I like it. Babe Ruth. He's a pretty well-known guy.
- DD: Let's rank these five named Andy: You, Andy from Toy Story, tennis star Andy Roddick, Andy Bernard from The Office, and Andy Griffith. How's that shake out?
AJ: I'm not a big fan of the 'Nard Dog. But that's a good list. I'll take fourth. Bernard, last. Toy Story Andy is number one. Griffith is two. It's a good, solid ranking.
- DD: If you had an entrance song, when you walk into a room for the rest of your life, what song would you want?
AJ: Stone Cold Steve Austin's.
- DD: Who's your favorite NFL fullback, who's retired?
AJ: (Former 49ers fullback) Tom Rathman.
- DD: How come?
AJ: He's from Nebraska like me, and he's maybe one of the best ever do it. Him and (Former Buccaneer fullback) Mike Alstott.
- DD: You ever had a chance to talk with him?
AJ: I've met him a few times. When he was working for the 49ers and another time when he was with the Colts.
- DD: Do you fullbacks have a sort of fraternity in the NFL?
AJ: I think so, yeah. There's only a handful of us, so we might as well hang out and talk.
- DD: Do you cook much?
AJ: I grill.
- DD: What do you grill?
AJ: Steak.
BAKER'S DOZEN) DD: What cut and how well/how rare do you grill it?
AJ: Ribeye. I'm a big charcoal guy. I think it gives it more flavor. About 4 minutes per side on a ribeye. Rare, to medium rare.