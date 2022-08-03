1-on-1 with WR Phillip Dorsett | Drew's Dozen

Aug 03, 2022 at 02:18 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

  1. DD: How much pool do you play?
    PD: I used to play all the time. I had a pool table when I was in Foxboro and Indy. My wife bought me a pool table and I had it in the basement. But I grew up playing pool at the Boys and Girls Club and I got really good at it there.
  2. DD: Are you a 9-ball guy?
    PD: Not really. But I can play. I can do it all. I can do trick shots, too.
  3. DD: What's the best trick shot you can do?
    PD: I'm good at jumping the ball over stuff. I'm really good at bank shots, actually. I just love playing pool.
  4. DD: Have you ever seen the movie 'The Color of Money', with Tom Cruise? It's a pool movie.
    PD: I haven't seen it, but I got to watch it. I'm probably going to go watch that tonight.
  5. DD: You're also very fast. You've got a track and field background. You still like track and field?
    PD: I love it. I watched every day of the World Championships. Obviously, I'm a big fan of the sprints, hurdles, jumps. I even like the distances. But I can't go anything over over 800 meters. That's probably one of the worst races. My dad used to make me run the 800 for punishment.
  6. DD: You ran track and field at the University of Miami. How much did you enjoy that?
    PD: I loved it. Track for me in college was kind of a way to just get away from football a little bit. It was more of a fun thing. I got to run the 60. That's it. It was fun and I fell in love with track all over again in college.
  7. DD: Everybody in the NFL's fast, but when I talk to the faster guys that are on the Texans, I always do this question: What three other Texans would be on the 4 X 100 meter relay team with you?
    PD: Obviously, Brandin Cooks is on it. I'm gonna throw Chris Conley on there. A lot of people forget, but he's a 4.3 guy. And Jonathan Owens.
  8. DD: What's the story with your 'Girl Dad' baseball cap?
    PD: My daughter was born on July 16. She's just been the biggest blessing for me. You look at like life different when you have a child
  9. DD: Have you found yourself singing any songs to her?
    PD: All the time. I'm a big 90's R&B guy. I'm a big, big fan of all the groups back in the day.
  10. DD: What's the last gift you gave someone?
    PD: My wife wanted a Peloton for the post-pregnancy. I got that the other day.
  11. DD: What's the cooler process: a bear hibernating or a caterpillar becoming a butterfly?
    PD: The bear hibernation. That's crazy to me.
  12. DD: Do you think you're kind of prejudiced right now because you're a new father, and the sleep is not the best it could be?
    PD: Yeah, I would say I am.

Get free tickets for Texans Camp now!

Related Content

news

1-on-1 with RB Dare Ogunbowale | Drew's Dozen

RB Dare Ogunbowale is a Houston Texan for the second time in his career. He discussed that, traveling to the future, and much more with Drew Dougherty.

news

1-on-1 with DB M.J. Stewart | Drew's Dozen

Defensive Back M.J. Stewart huddled with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV, and the two talked groceries, famous M.J.'s, Battle Red helmets and much more.

news

OL A.J. Cann | Drew's Dozen

Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann can carry a tune, enjoys horseback riding and discussed bear hibernation with Drew Dougherty.

news

12 questions with Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton | Drew's Dozen

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton rides a bicycle at work, had an interesting job in high school and is a fan of veggie pizza. He discussed these things and more with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

news

12 questions with TE Brevin Jordan | Drew's Dozen

Tight end Brevin Jordan and Texans TV's Drew Dougherty chatted about a wide range of subjects in this 1-on-1 conversation.

news

12 questions with OL Tytus Howard | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and OL Tytus Howard talked cold tub etiquette, seafood and much more in this 1-on-1.

news

12Q w/DL Rasheem Green | Drew's Dozen

Defensive Lineman Rasheem Green signed with the Texans this offseason. After a recent OTA practice, he huddled with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and discussed all the Greens on the team, South Park, and driving in the City of Houston.

news

1-on-1 with DB Steven Nelson | Drew's Dozen

New DB Steven Nelson went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV, and the two discussed sequoias, peacocks, Italian sausage and pasta and more.

news

Best of 2021 Interviews | Drew's Dozen + Player Preview

Throughout the 2021 season, Drew Dougherty interviewed Texans players and asked them off-the-wall questions.

news

12 questions with DL Roy Lopez | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV huddled with rookie DL Roy Lopez and talked about his long hair, his family, MJ vs. LeBron and much more.

news

12 questions with OL Tytus Howard | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 with OL Tytus Howard and discussed an octopus, Thanksgiving plates, Denzel Washington films and much more.

Advertising