12 Questions with Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso | Drew's Dozen

- DD: What have been, and what are, your nicknames?
DV: I'm named after Dean Martin, so most people just call me Dean. My mom kind of flipped the names. My first name is Martin and my middle name is Dino.
- DD: So you heard a lot of his music in the house growing up, I take it?
DV: Him and Prince. A lot of Prince as well.
- DD: What's your favorite Prince song?
DV: 'Purple Rain'.
- DD: Who are your four or five favorite artists?
DV: Jay-Z is number one. Then Tupac and Biggie. I'm going to go East Coast, so Jadakiss, a kind of underground rapper. And then another guy from his group, Styles P from the Lox.
- DD: If you had to have an entrance song for when you walk into a room the rest of your life, what would you choose?
DV: T.I.'s 'Bring Em Out'.
- DD: That's a good one. It's on my Spotify workout playlist. What's the go-to dish you cook?
DV: Spaghetti Bolognese.
- DD: What makes it unique?
DV: The seasoning. I had to get the seasoning right for my wife. She's big on salty food seasoning, so I had to get that right. A little bit of garlic, but not too much garlic.
- DD: Does she do most of the cooking in your house?
DV: Absolutely.
- DD: What's your favorite dish of hers?
DV: Baked ziti or lasagna. She didn't really cook that before she met me.
- DD: When you go back to Philadelphia, what food do you HAVE to eat?
DV: Wiz wit. That's cheesesteak topped with Cheez Whiz with onions.
- DD: What's the greatest movie with Philadelphia involved?
DV: The easy answer would be 'Rocky'. But particularly 'Rocky IV'.
- DD: Since your name is Dino, what is the most overrated dinosaur of all?
DV: Ooh, T-Rex. I'm a velociraptor guy.
BAKER'S DOZEN) DD: Who's your favorite retired NFL cornerback of all time?
DV: Asante Samuel. He was slight in size like me. He could find the ball, which is something I value right now. He had a lot of ball production and I grew up in Philadelphia.