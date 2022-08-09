12 Questions with Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso | Drew's Dozen

Aug 09, 2022 at 02:03 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

  1. DD: What have been, and what are, your nicknames?
    DV: I'm named after Dean Martin, so most people just call me Dean. My mom kind of flipped the names. My first name is Martin and my middle name is Dino.
  2. DD: So you heard a lot of his music in the house growing up, I take it?
    DV: Him and Prince. A lot of Prince as well.
  3. DD: What's your favorite Prince song?
    DV: 'Purple Rain'.
  4. DD: Who are your four or five favorite artists?
    DV: Jay-Z is number one. Then Tupac and Biggie. I'm going to go East Coast, so Jadakiss, a kind of underground rapper. And then another guy from his group, Styles P from the Lox.
  5. DD: If you had to have an entrance song for when you walk into a room the rest of your life, what would you choose?
    DV: T.I.'s 'Bring Em Out'.
  6. DD: That's a good one. It's on my Spotify workout playlist. What's the go-to dish you cook?
    DV: Spaghetti Bolognese.
  7. DD: What makes it unique?
    DV: The seasoning. I had to get the seasoning right for my wife. She's big on salty food seasoning, so I had to get that right. A little bit of garlic, but not too much garlic.
  8. DD: Does she do most of the cooking in your house?
    DV: Absolutely.
  9. DD: What's your favorite dish of hers?
    DV: Baked ziti or lasagna. She didn't really cook that before she met me.
  10. DD: When you go back to Philadelphia, what food do you HAVE to eat?
    DV: Wiz wit. That's cheesesteak topped with Cheez Whiz with onions.
  11. DD: What's the greatest movie with Philadelphia involved?
    DV: The easy answer would be 'Rocky'. But particularly 'Rocky IV'.
  12. DD: Since your name is Dino, what is the most overrated dinosaur of all?
    DV: Ooh, T-Rex. I'm a velociraptor guy.

BAKER'S DOZEN) DD: Who's your favorite retired NFL cornerback of all time?
DV: Asante Samuel. He was slight in size like me. He could find the ball, which is something I value right now. He had a lot of ball production and I grew up in Philadelphia.

Browse tickets for the 2022 season now!

Related Content

news

1-on-1 with LB Garret Wallow | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty learns that LB Garret Wallow likes slow jams, the movie 'Nope', the color purple and much more.

news

1-on-1 with LB Blake Cashman | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty and LB Blake Cashman talks stir fry, humidity, Minnesota vs. Iowa and a lot more.

news

1-on-1 with DL Ogbo Okoronkwo | Drew's Dozen

Houstonian Ogbo Okoronkwo is back home playing for the Texans. The Alief Taylor HS product shared about his go-to dishes to cook, his go-to places to eat, photography and much more with Drew Dougherty.

news

1-on-1 with WR Phillip Dorsett | Drew's Dozen

Texans WR Phillip Dorsett is a pool trick-shot artist, father of a newborn, and a track and field enthusiast.

news

1-on-1 with RB Dare Ogunbowale | Drew's Dozen

RB Dare Ogunbowale is a Houston Texan for the second time in his career. He discussed that, traveling to the future, and much more with Drew Dougherty.

news

1-on-1 with DB M.J. Stewart | Drew's Dozen

Defensive Back M.J. Stewart huddled with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV, and the two talked groceries, famous M.J.'s, Battle Red helmets and much more.

news

OL A.J. Cann | Drew's Dozen

Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann can carry a tune, enjoys horseback riding and discussed bear hibernation with Drew Dougherty.

news

12 questions with Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton | Drew's Dozen

Offensive Coordinator Pep Hamilton rides a bicycle at work, had an interesting job in high school and is a fan of veggie pizza. He discussed these things and more with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

news

12 questions with TE Brevin Jordan | Drew's Dozen

Tight end Brevin Jordan and Texans TV's Drew Dougherty chatted about a wide range of subjects in this 1-on-1 conversation.

news

12 questions with OL Tytus Howard | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and OL Tytus Howard talked cold tub etiquette, seafood and much more in this 1-on-1.

news

12Q w/DL Rasheem Green | Drew's Dozen

Defensive Lineman Rasheem Green signed with the Texans this offseason. After a recent OTA practice, he huddled with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and discussed all the Greens on the team, South Park, and driving in the City of Houston.

Advertising