Houston Texans
12 questions with DL DeMarcus Walker | Drew's Dozen

Oct 30, 2021 at 10:01 AM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

1) DD: I've heard you're a good cook. How good?
Walker: I'm a pretty good cook. The last thing I made was garlic breaded chicken. I'll do something for Thanksgiving. Normally I have guys come over and everything.

2) DD: What are you cooking next?
Walker: I actually bought some groceries and I'm making jerk paste tonight. For jerk chicken, jerk pork or whatever. I make my paste from scratch. Got my peppers, fresh thyme, fresh garlic, cloves, fresh scallion.

3) DD: What's your go-to dish?
Walker: Oxtails. Everybody who's had them loves them. I underrate my own oxtail. Everybody says my oxtail is the best.

4) DD: What's the first concert you attended, and the best one you attended?
Walker: I've never been to a concert.

5) DD: What's your favorite exercise in the weight room?
Walker: Bench press.

6) DD: Which exercise do you hate?
Walker: I hate squats.

7) DD: What's your best Halloween costume ever?
Walker: Probably The Joker.

8) DD: Like the Heath Ledger 'Joker'?
Walker: No, he has a question mark. From the old school TV show Batman. Yeah, I go old school.

9) DD: What are you going to be for Halloween this year?
Walker: I want to be a cowboy.

10) DD: What's the best Halloween candy?
Walker: Laffy Taffy. I don't know if they sell them anymore, but Sweet Tart had their own Laffy Taffy for a little while. They were so good. I like Swedish fish. Starburst, Skittles, Gummy bears. I love chewy candy.

11) DD: What's the Halloween candy you hate getting?
Walker: I hate sour. It's not my thing at all.

12) DD: You were born on September 30th. Also born on that date: the rapper T-Pain, tennis great Martina Hingis, Pacman Jones, and the singer Johnny Mathis. Throw yourself in there, and rank the Top 5 born on September 30th.
Walker: Pac's number one. That was my teammate in 2018, and we actually used to hang out. Then when we found out our birthday was on the same day. I remember after the game just going to hang out with him. I got some Pacman stories. Number two is T-Pain. Number three, I'll go with the tennis player. Number four, I'll go with Johnny Mathis.

The Texans will host the Los Angeles Rams on October 31 in Week 8. Kickoff is set for noon CT. Click here for tickets.

