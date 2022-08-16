12 Questions with OL Scott Quessenberry | Drew's Dozen

- DD: Why is your Instagram handle "ScootsyQ"?
SQ: My nickname when I was playing Pop Warner was Scooter. Then I just kind of rolled with it, and my last name starts with a Q. Then some guys started calling me that. So that was it.
- DD: How did you get the nickname 'Scooter'?
SQ: I was camping and I scooted out of my sleeping bag.
- DD: Does anybody still call you that?
SQ: Some Pop Warner coaches and some Pop Warner teammates.
- DD: Your brother David has been in the NFL since 2013, and your brother Paul is a fullback with the Texans right now. What do they call you?
SQ: Scotty. Some of the other guys call me 'Quiz' and they call Paul 'PQ'.
- DD: When you were growing up what food or drink item did you three guys just demolish in the Quessenberry household?
SQ: Milk. We would go through about four gallons of milk in two days.
- DD: What type of milk?
SQ: 2%. I don't remember ever drinking whole milk.
- DD: What's your mom's signature dish that you loved the most?
SQ: Her tacos, no doubt.
- DD: What's in them?
SQ: Just ground beef. She fries the tortillas up. They're big flour tortillas, and they're just awesome.
- DD: How many would you eat?
SQ: Oh, man, they're really big. So three is an accomplishment. Four is spectacular. Five is out of this world for sure.
- DD: You're walking into a room for the rest of your life. What song do you want them playing as your entrance song?
SQ: 'Thunderstruck' by AC.
- DD: What's the last song you sang in your car?
SQ: 'Southside of Heaven' by Ryan Bingham.
- DD: Who are some of your favorite artists right now?
SQ: I really like Bingham. I like Tyler Childress. Luke Combs is always good. Eric Church is probably my favorite, though.
