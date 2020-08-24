12Q w/S Eric Murray | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV interviewed safety Eric Murray. You can listen to the entire conversation here. A condensed version of it is below.

1) DD: How has the adjustment been here in Houston?

Murray: It's definitely been nice to just be out there, mostly camaraderie. I'm coming into a good culture already. So just transitioning. That's just perfect for me due to all the stuff that's going on in the world.

2) DD: Describe for those who may not may not have seen you play, who you are as a football player.

Murray: I just go get it. I've always been a relentless player. I bring versatility and things like that to the defense. Wherever I'm needed, I try to provide and just play to the best of my ability.

3) DD: What is Anthony Weaver like as a defensive coordinator?

Murray: He's a good coordinator. I really like that. He brings the same attitude every day, just creates that consistency among us. The culture is definitely infectious. No matter through the ups and downs, the person is going to remain the same. So I really respect that about him. Plus, I like the way he calls a game and how he tries to mix up things.