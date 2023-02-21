2023 NFL Combine begins Monday in Indianapolis

Another key milestone on the 2023 journey to the NFL Draft begins Monday in Indianapolis: the Combine.

Officially called the NFL Scouting Combine, things get going on Monday, February 27 when defensive linemen and linebackers begin their registration, pre-exams, orientation and team interviews. 319 NFL hopefuls have been invited to this year's Combine, which lasts through Monday, March 6. Different position groups will continue to cycle through during the week, and those players will undergo a litany of medical exams, meetings with teams, interviews and workouts.

According to Texans General Manager Nick Caserio, aside from the medical examinations, the most important part of the combine is the chance to meet with underclassmen who are entering the Draft.

Caserio and Houston currently have 11 picks in the 2023 Draft, including two in the first round at second and twelfth overall.

Caserio will meet with the media there on Tuesday, while new head coach DeMeco Ryans will hold a Wednesday press conference.