5 things to know from the 2022 NFL Combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is officially a wrap after what felt like a very long two-year break due to the pandemic. All 32 teams were on hand to check out the very best of this year's draft class in the most intense job interview of their careers.

Here are five things to know from this year's NFL Combine:

1. Everything is faster in Texas.

The fastest 40-yard dash time this year was officially clocked at 4.23 seconds by Baylor CB Kalon Barnes, setting a record as the second-fastest DB Combine time since 2003. Baylor became the first school to have three players, Barnes, WR Tyquan Thornton (4.28), S JT Woods (4.36), run a sub-4.4 second 40 at a single Combine since 2003, per NFL Research.

Other Texas schools also shined in the 40-yard dash: UTSA CB Tariq Woolen ran a 4.26 40-yard dash and Sam Houston State's CB Zion McCollum clocked in at 4.33 seconds.

2. Mr. Personality (ies)

The media portion of the NFL Combine is a sure-fire way to stand out, both in a good and bad way, but this year's crop of players definitely shined in the personality department. Some of the notable standouts included NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu who discussed his theater background starring in productions like "The Jungle Book," "The Aristocrats" and starred as the lead dog, Pongo, in "101 Dalmations."

Nebraska OL Cam Jurgens not only excelled in his Combine workout, he also got some free publicity for his side hustle, "Beef Jurgy's Beef Jerky." Jurgens brought plenty of his homemade jerky as a gift when meeting with NFL teams.

And a few prospects stood out without saying a single word.