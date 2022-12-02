Brunch w/Jay-Z...or $500K? TE Jordan Akins decides | Drew's Dozen

- DD: Who has the best hair on the team?
JA: (Fullback) Troy Hairston. He got the curl pattern and everything going.
- DD: Who has the cleanest locker on the team?
JA: I would say myself, out of the tight ends.
- DD: Which teammate could play on the other side of the ball?
JA: Jonathan Owens. Yeah. He's nice in the slot. Really nice.
- DD: What's your favorite potato chip flavor?
JA: Barbecue. Kettle style.
- DD: What's the best concert you've been to?
JA: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. About hree or four years ago.
- DD: Which would you choose: brunch with Jay-Z or $500,000?
JA: Brunch with Jay-Z. For the knowledge.
- DD: What were your superpower would be?
JA: The ability to fly.
- DD: What is your guilty pleasure song?
JA: 'Knuck If You Buck'. They kind of get me going, you know?
- DD: What's your most-used emoji?
JA: I'm not big on emojis. But I would say the '100' symbol.
- DD: Which teammate has the most inaccurate Madden rating?
JA: I'm not a big Madden player. But I would probably say myself. Too low.
- DD: What was your favorite childhood TV show?
JA: Rocket Power.
- DD: Who on the team would you NOT let date your sister?
JA: My boy 'Brev. Brevin Jordan. That's my dog.
