Cal McNair wraps up Texans training camp with cookout for fans, media

"By the way, we're cooking burgers," McNair said to fans before practice. "If anyone wants a burger, swing by over here. We'll be cooking burgers and hot dogs. Thanks and we're excited for the season and our first game coming up. We'll be ready for it. And appreciate you guys, we're here for you. Thank you."

Sports Radio 610 hosts Sean Pendergast and Ron Hughley, along with Texans Wire beat reporter Brian Barefield (a.k.a. Big Sarge), assisted McNair at the grill outside the Houston Methodist Training Center. McNair took breaks to chat with fans and sign autographs. Cal's Cookout presented by H-E-B was a family event with Houston Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair, the McNair children and TORO handing out orders to happy customers. Tailgate with the Texans all season long and find out more how you can become H-E-B's Tailgater of the Game.