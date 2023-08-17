Cal McNair wraps up Texans training camp with cookout for fans, media

Aug 17, 2023 at 02:31 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230817-cals-cookout

After Thursday's joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair fired up his grill for fans. The Texans Chair and CEO grilled burgers and hot dogs for hungry fans and media attending the final open practice of camp this year at Cal's Cookout presented by H-E-B.

"By the way, we're cooking burgers," McNair said to fans before practice. "If anyone wants a burger, swing by over here. We'll be cooking burgers and hot dogs. Thanks and we're excited for the season and our first game coming up. We'll be ready for it. And appreciate you guys, we're here for you. Thank you."

Sports Radio 610 hosts Sean Pendergast and Ron Hughley, along with Texans Wire beat reporter Brian Barefield (a.k.a. Big Sarge), assisted McNair at the grill outside the Houston Methodist Training Center. McNair took breaks to chat with fans and sign autographs. Cal's Cookout presented by H-E-B was a family event with Houston Texans Foundation Vice President Hannah McNair, the McNair children and TORO handing out orders to happy customers. Tailgate with the Texans all season long and find out more how you can become H-E-B's Tailgater of the Game.

The Texans wrapped up eight open practices, including two joint practices this week, ahead of their preseason home game on Saturday against Miami. Kickoff against the Dolphins takes place Saturday from NRG Stadium at 3 p.m

Related Content

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 16

Preseason starters, joint practice thoughts, Tank Dell in the run game and more top the Hottest Headlines from Day 16 of training camp. 
news

Miami week, Highlights from Day 1 and DeMeco joins Pat McAfee Show | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans literally "stole the show" during Wednesday's practice, plus DeMeco Ryans sounds off on The Pat McAfee Show.
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 15

In the first of two joint practices between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins, Tank Dell caught three touchdown passes, Jalen Pitre finished the day with a pick-six, plus several special guests were in the crowd watching. 
news

Dolphins week, Jalen Pitre shines on GMFB, Professor Peyton | Daily Brew

DeMeco Ryans and Mike McDaniel chat about joint practices, Jalen Pitre impresses on GMFB and Peyton Manning is now a professor. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 14

It's Miami week and the Texans are looking forward to battling different players in camp, plus a national podcast pays a visit during Monday's practice. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 13

New roster additions, a scuffle and more top the Hottest Headlines of Day 13 at Houston Texans training camp. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 12

The Houston Texans headed indoors for Day 12 of training camp as they prepare for the Miami Dolphins this week. 
news

"A really good start" for Will Anderson Jr. 

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans evaluated rookie Will Anderson Jr.'s performance after Thursday's preseason game at New England. 
news

DeMeco Ryans encouraged by C.J. Stroud's limited preseason debut

C.J. Stroud, who earned all the first-team reps in training camp recently, played just two series in his much-anticipated preseason debut for the Houston Texans. 
news

Rapid Reactions | Texans kick off DeMeco Ryans era with a 20-9 preseason win at New England

The Houston Texans began the DeMeco Ryans era with a convincing 20-9 win in New England.
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 11

Hottest headlines from Tuesday's practice included offensive improvements, questions about preseason reps for starters and more. 
