Could Roy Lopez be a pro boxer? | Drew's Dozen

- DD: If you could be a pro in any other sport, which would it be?
RL: Boxing.
- DD: I know you were a state champion wrestler back home in Arizona, but do you a boxing background?
RL: Not too much. Just here and there for fun and training. I got to train with Maliek Collins this offseason. He's got a boxing gym, so I have fun and mess around.
- DD: What is your first memory as a child?
RL: Traveling to wrestling tournaments.
- DD: How old were you?
RL: Probably five. I wrestled at a very young age. My parents always put that on me and always wanted me to to strive for something. I traveled all over the country, wrestling and doing national tournaments and just competing.
- DD: Were you a Disney or Nickelodeon kid?
RL: I was neither. I was the youngest and had two older sisters so I would never get the remote. So I watched MTV, or when my dad got home ESPN.
- DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?
RL: If I get to choose who's playing me in the movie, I'm choosing Dwayne Johnson. I've also been compared to the character "Maui" in "Moana".
- DD: What is your most used emoji?
RL: A laughing face or a blue heart.
- DD: What's your favorite social media platform?
RL: Instagram.
- DD: What are some of the games you played with your family growing up?
RL: Uno, Gin Rummy, Jenga, Connect 4.
- DD: Which teammate could play on the other side of the ball?
RL: We're going to go with D-line because that's kind of cool. We'll probably go Rasheem Green, who used to play offensive line or probably Jonathan Greenard. I think he's got it.
- DD: What is your spirit animal?
RL: I'm a chill guy outside of this building. So, a lion.
- DD: Who was your favorite NFL player growing up?
RL: It is between LaDainian Tomlinson and Shawne Merriman.
