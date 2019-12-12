D.J. Reader nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

Dec 12, 2019 at 07:59 AM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

D.J. Reader is the Houston Texans nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. The Texans fourth-year defensive lineman will now be eligible to win the national award, considered one of the league's most prestigious honors. The Walter Payton Man of the Year award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities and excellence on the field. The NFL announced all 32 nominees, one from each team in the league, on Thursday.

As a nominee, Reader will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. Earlier this season, Reader was named the Texans 2019 Spirit of the Bull award winner, awarded each year to a player who makes a big impact on the field, as well as in the community. Reader has been the face of the Texans NFL Play 60 campaign and actively supports the National Kidney Foundation, after losing his father, David, to kidney failure.

Reader, selected in the fifth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft, has played in 59 games with 50 starts. Through 13 games this season, the Clemson alum has set a single-season record in tackles for loss (6), sacks (2.5) and quarterback hits (11).

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. J.J. Watt was named the NFL's 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year after raising $37 million for his Hurricane Harvey relief fund. The 2019 Walter Payton Man of the Year will be announced during the annual NFL Honors primetime awards ceremony on February 1.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Related Content

news

Meet Texans DB Isaac Yiadom

Get to know Houston Texans DB Isaac Yiadom.

news

Meet Texans DB M.J. Stewart

Get to know Houston Texans DB M.J. Stewart.

news

Meet Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Get to know Houston Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

news

Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry.

news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.

news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.

news

Top Deep Slant moments from 2021 | Daily Brew

Here are some of the top Deep Slant moments of the Houston Texans 2021 season.

Advertising