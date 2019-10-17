Daily Brew: ESPN Cover Story debuts with DeAndre Hopkins and his mother 

Oct 17, 2019 at 02:07 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

On Wednesday, ESPN launched its newest storytelling franchise, ESPN Cover Story, featuring the heartbreaking, courageous and inspiring story of DeAndre Hopkins and his mother, Sabrina Greenlee.

In the debut of Cover Story, Hopkins and Greenlee recount the traumatic events of an acid attack that disfigured her face, left her blind and how football helped them all through the adversity.

"Football for him was an escape," Hopkins' sister Kesha Smith said. "And he was completely unstoppable."

The story itself isn't a new one for those that have followed the two-time First-Team All-Pro's career, but ESPN Cover Story brings the details to life for viewers and readers with old photographs, videos and exclusive interviews with Hopkins and his family.

"It's a story that's actually been – I want to say - in progress for maybe two years," ESPN Vice President, Editorial Director and Executive Producer, Alison Overholt said via ESPNFrontRow.com. "There's a group of producers at E:60 who started bubbling a story and there's Mina Kimes, developing, recording, working with DeAndre Hopkins. There's a writing component. There's a linear television feature component."

ESPN Cover Story is a multimedia platform also available on social media and YouTube with a new story released each month. The ESPN Cover Story featuring Hopkins, titled "The Unbreakable Bond," included a written article by ESPN journalist Mina Kimes as well as a standalone 30-minute television version that will air on ESPN2. The popular E:60 will include a version of the feature during its primetime debut on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Related Content

news

Meet Texans DB Isaac Yiadom

Get to know Houston Texans DB Isaac Yiadom.

news

Meet Texans DB M.J. Stewart

Get to know Houston Texans DB M.J. Stewart.

news

Meet Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Get to know Houston Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

news

Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry.

news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.

news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.

news

Top Deep Slant moments from 2021 | Daily Brew

Here are some of the top Deep Slant moments of the Houston Texans 2021 season.

Advertising