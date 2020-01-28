Daily Brew: Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore inspired by Johnathan Joseph

Jan 28, 2020 at 05:03 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Over the years, Johnathan Joseph has been a mentor to many young players in the Houston Texans locker room, but the veteran cornerback has even inspired some of the best from around the NFL.

Stephon Gilmore, now a two-time First-Team All-Pro with the New England Patriots, grew up watching Joseph. The two both hail from the small town of Rock Hill, South Carolina. Gilmore, six years younger, even decided to play cornerback because of Joseph.

"Yeah it's crazy, I looked up to him as a kid," Gilmore said last week in Orlando. "Now that I'm in the league, he's still playing and on the field at a high level. I hope that one day I get to play that long, play that consistently, like he has. I always tell him that if he would have caught a lot of those breakups that he had, he'd be a Hall of Famer. He's a great player, great friend and he's one of the reasons I play the position right now."

Gilmore followed in Joseph's footsteps, playing cornerback at the University of South Carolina. Gilmore, a first-round draft selection (10th overall) for Buffalo, entered the league in 2012, six years after Joseph. He was unanimously voted to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro after tying for the league lead with six interceptions, including two for touchdowns in 2019.

Joseph, a team captain for Houston, just finished his 14th NFL season and ninth with the Texans. He considers Gilmore a brother "for life" and the two still talk and text regularly.

"I talk to him all the time," Gilmore said. "He's good. He's seen a lot, seen a lot of players come in and come out. A lot of good coaches have coached him so when I ask him questions, he's seen a lot on and off the field. I'm happy he's on my side."

"I've been knowing Stephon forever, proud of him, ultimate competitor, top in the game, getting a lot of praise and rightfully so," Joseph said. "I've seen him work hard to get where he was, from the time in Buffalo."

Since he joined the Texans in 2011, Joseph leads the NFL in passes defensed with a franchise-record 118. He also has a franchise-best 16 interceptions.

Related Content

news

Week in Review: Rookie buzz, Jags history, homecoming mums | Deep Slant

Deepi Sidhu recaps Week 5 chatter of Texans-Jaguars matchup, early rookie recognition and Texas homecoming traditions that you have to see to believe.

news

Meet Texans DB Isaac Yiadom

Get to know Houston Texans DB Isaac Yiadom.

news

Meet Texans DB M.J. Stewart

Get to know Houston Texans DB M.J. Stewart.

news

Meet Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Get to know Houston Texans LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin.

news

Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry.

news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.

news

Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann.

news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.

news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022.

news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.

Advertising