Dare Ogunbowale's best advice | Drew's Dozen

- DD: Which Texans teammate has the cleanest locker?
DO: Rex Burkhead. He keeps his stuff real tight. Everything's nice and neat.
- DD: What is your most-used emoji?
DO: Probably just the laughing emoji. I laugh a lot.
- DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?
DO: Gunna. He's got dreads. That's all it is.
- DD: Were you a Disney or a Nickelodeon kid growing up?
DO: I was really a Cartoon Network kid. But I would probably say Disney. The movies were good on Disney.
- DD: What's your favorite Disney movie?
DO: Lion King.
- DD: What's the best piece of advice you were ever given?
DO: Compete with yourself, and not worry about what other people are doing. Just try to be better than you were yesterday. My dad told me that.
- DD: What's your dad's name?
DO: Greg.
- DD: What's on your perfect plate at a barbecue restaurant?
DO: Brisket. I don't need the sandwich. Maybe a little sweet-and-spicy barbecue sauce. Mac and cheese, some greens.
- DD: Who on the team would you not let date your sister?
DO: (Fullback) Troy Hairston. He's a great guy, but if you watch the way he plays, he's just super aggressive, bro. And I don't need no aggressive man with my sister. You feel me? I need somebody nice and gentle. Today's actually Troy's birthday. But he's got to stay away from my sister, bro.
- DD: What's your favorite nickname?
DO: My full name is Oluwadare. So Dare technically is a nickname. I don't have many nicknames besides that. I guess in college, guys call me "Reezy" for no reason. I don't even know how it started.
- DD: What was your first memory?
DO: I'll probably say second grade, which is weird. I probably should remember things before that, but I remember second grade pretty vividly. I had a cool teacher, Miss Phillips, and school was just real fun.
- DD: What did Miss Phillips do to make school fun?
DO: She did this little clapping thing in the morning. I just remember in second grade being super fun. I don't remember much besides that.
Brunch w/Jay-Z...or $500K? TE Jordan Akins decides | Drew's Dozen
TE Jordan Akins went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV, and the two talked about a range of topics. Brunch with Jay-Z, potato chips, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and much more made it into the discussion.
Troy Hairston has interesting celeb lookalike | Drew's Dozen
Fullback Troy Hairston went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans, and the duo discussed the rookie's celebrity lookalike, his walkup music and much more.
What songs does Christian Harris like to sing? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans LB Christian Harris answered all the hard questions from Drew Dougherty.
Could Dameon Pierce go pro in another sport? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce shared quite a bit about karaoke, locker cleanliness, other pro sports and more.
Future is key for Tremon Smith | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DB/Return man Tremon Smith shares who the team's best hype man is, why Future is important and more with Drew Dougherty.
What is Jonathan Owens' go-to karaoke song? | Drew's Dozen
DB Jonathan Owens joined to discuss walk-up music, his favorite emoji and much more.
How many nicknames does Jerry Hughes have? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes played Jenga with Drew Dougherty and shared his perfect late night Whataburger run, his most-used emoji and much more.
What celebrity does Nico Collins look like? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins talked about his nickname, his first memory as a child, Randy Moss and much more with Drew Dougherty.
Could Roy Lopez be a pro boxer? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DL Roy Lopez can box a little, grew up on MTV and ESPN, and wrestled a lot as a child.
Did you know Jalen Pitre was a fullback? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre described his perfect BBQ plate, go-to karaoke tune, first memory as a kid and much more.