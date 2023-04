Defense is the choice at #2 | FINAL Mock Draft Roundup

If the majority of experts are correct, the Texans will take Alabama defensive lineman Will Anderson, Jr. with the second pick in tonight's NFL Draft.

Of the 48 mock drafts surveyed by HoustonTexans.com, 27 (56.3 percent) mocked Anderson to the Texans. Texas Tech edge defender Tyree Wilson was a Texans pick in 10 (20.8 percent) mocks.

In three seasons with the Crimson Tide, Anderson tallied 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas had more in the history of the Alabama program.

The last Mock Draft Roundup had Anderson's teammate Bryce Young as the most-mocked player to Houston. Just a few weeks later, only one expert has him headed to Houston in a mock draft.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was mocked to Houston by five prognosticators, while Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was a Texans pick in four mock drafts.