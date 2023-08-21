DeMeco Ryans outlines plan for week after Texans-Saints joint practices cancelled

Aug 21, 2023 at 12:38 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

In a statement issued Sunday night, the Texans and the Saints mutually agreed to call off joint practice sessions heading into their Week 3 preseason game.

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans felt it was important to give his players time for extra recovery and preparation.

"Where we are as a team, little banged up, so I thought it was in the best interest of our team and putting our guys first that we shouldn't do the joint practices," Ryans said Monday. "And thankful to (Head Coach) Dennis (Allen) and the Saints for the opportunity to have a joint practice and with them working with us being understandable."

The Texans are coming off a pair of joint practices and a preseason game with the Miami Dolphins within a span of four days last week. Ryans felt another set of joint practices would be less productive, choosing instead to stay in Houston to focus on improving fundamentals and technique. He will also use the time in Houston this week to have his team simulate an in-season game week.

"I think there are benefits to that for our entire team, our coaching staff to be able to go through the process of a normal in-season week," Ryans said. "We'll see. We're not fully game planning against the Saints, but we'll go through how we'll operate with the in-season schedule, and I think that'll be beneficial to our guys."

With no more joint practices and just one preseason game remaining, starters could also see more playing time Sunday's preseason game at New Orleans.

"Now with us just being here, going against each other, I think our plan with that will change," Ryans said. "So, we'll discuss that later in the week and I'll have an update for you later."

The Texans will close out the 2023 preseason on Sunday against the Saints. Kickoff from the Caesars Superdome is set for 7 p.m. CT.

