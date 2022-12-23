Desmond King's scary first memory | Drew's Dozen 

Dec 22, 2022 at 11:05 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

*1) DD: Who is your favorite teammate to sit next to on the plane? *DK: Right now I sit next to Brandin Cooks on the plane. He's a pretty funny dude.

2) DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?
DK: I don't know. But Tytus Howard keeps calling me Tracy Morgan. I feel like I know who Tracy Morgan is, and I don't feel like that's true.

3) DD: When's the last time you played Jenga?
DK: I'll probably say last offseason with my mom.

*4) DD: Which teammate could play on the other side of the ball? *DK: Tremon Smith. He's a pretty good athlete. And last year he played on offense.

5) DD: Which teammate is the best hype man?
DK: Jalen Pitre. Young energy, man. That's what gets me going. I see my teammates with that energy. It gets me going even more. So, I like bringing energy.

6) DD: Are you kind of a hype man yourself?
DK: Yeah. I like having fun. That's what it's about when you're out there on the field, man. If you bring that spirit out there, others around you kind of gravitate to it. Then it's just kind of contagious out there.

7) DD: What's your favorite potato chip?
DK: Mesquite barbecue Kettle cooked.

8) DD: What would your walk-up song be?
DK: "Walk Thru" by Rich Homie Quan.

9) DD: Marvel or DC?
DK: I'm going with Marvel. I used to play that little fighting game, "Marvel vs. DC", so I always pick the Marvel people anyway.

10) DD: What's your first memory as a kid?
DK: I was four years old. Me and my brothers and my cousins, we were all going to our summer camp and this dog got loose and started chasing us. Out of nowhere it just started chasing me. So I make it to our little park that we go to, and I saw the fence. I started climbing up the fence and it grabbed my shoe. I thought I was gone. But it grabbed my shoe, took my shoe off, and I just stayed there and it was just barking at me the whole time.

11) DD: Did you get the shoe back?

DK: No.

12) DD: Who on the team would you not let date your sister?
DK: I don't have a sister. But I'd probably go with Mario Addison. We're in the same fraternity. So we're wild people, man. We like to have fun.

Related Content

news

WR Chris Moore would teleport for Skyline Chili | Drew's Dozen

WR Chris Moore went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and explained what his superpower would be, what he'd do with it and much more.

news

Dare Ogunbowale's best advice | Drew's Dozen

RB Dare Ogunbowale answered questions about the locker room, the Lion King, barbecue and a lot more in this 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

news

Brunch w/Jay-Z...or $500K? TE Jordan Akins decides | Drew's Dozen

TE Jordan Akins went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV, and the two talked about a range of topics. Brunch with Jay-Z, potato chips, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and much more made it into the discussion.

news

Troy Hairston has interesting celeb lookalike | Drew's Dozen

Fullback Troy Hairston went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans, and the duo discussed the rookie's celebrity lookalike, his walkup music and much more.

news

What songs does Christian Harris like to sing? | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans LB Christian Harris answered all the hard questions from Drew Dougherty.

news

Could Dameon Pierce go pro in another sport? | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce shared quite a bit about karaoke, locker cleanliness, other pro sports and more.

news

Future is key for Tremon Smith | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans DB/Return man Tremon Smith shares who the team's best hype man is, why Future is important and more with Drew Dougherty.

news

What is Jonathan Owens' go-to karaoke song? | Drew's Dozen

DB Jonathan Owens joined to discuss walk-up music, his favorite emoji and much more.

news

How many nicknames does Jerry Hughes have? | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans DL Jerry Hughes played Jenga with Drew Dougherty and shared his perfect late night Whataburger run, his most-used emoji and much more.

news

What celebrity does Nico Collins look like? | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans WR Nico Collins talked about his nickname, his first memory as a child, Randy Moss and much more with Drew Dougherty.

news

Could Roy Lopez be a pro boxer? | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans DL Roy Lopez can box a little, grew up on MTV and ESPN, and wrestled a lot as a child.

Advertising