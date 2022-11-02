Future is key for Tremon Smith | Drew's Dozen

- DD: Marvel or DC?
TS: I'm not big on neither. But I'll have to go Marvel.
- DD: Do you have a favorite Marvel character?
TS: No, I don't.
- DD: Which teammate is your best hype man?
TS: Tavierre Thomas.
- DD: How come?
TS: He just says stuff that he knows will get under my skin. I'll go play mad and just go make a play.
- DD: Was he in your ear before you popped the ball loose in last week's game?
TS: He was just emphasizing that I needed to make a play. He was like, "Your mom's in the stands, go make a play." After the play, he said "Your mom need to come to every game. You always make a play with your mom here."
- DD: What's the best concert you've attended?
TS: I went to the Drake and Future concert. It was in Dallas in 2016.
- DD: What's your favorite Tik Tok dance?
TS: I don't even have Tik Tok on my phone.
- DD: What would your walk-up song be?
TS: I'll go with Future's 'March Madness'.
- DD: Who is your celebrity look-alike?
TS: Future. The dreds. We always wear hats all the time.
- DD: Who has the cleanest locker on the team?
TS: Myself. I'm a neat freak. I hang up all my stuff, all the time. But behind me, Jonathan Owens tries to keep his nice. A for effort.
- DD: Were you a Disney or Nickelodeon kid growing up?
TS: Nickelodeon. I liked 'SpongeBob SquarePants'.
- DD: What's on the perfect barbecue plate?
TS: Baked beans and macaroni and cheese. I like sausage a lot, so I get the sausage links. You got to have a piece of bread.
Want more? Listen to Tremon and Drew's entire conversation below.