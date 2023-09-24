Game Recap: Texans defeat Jaguars 37-17 for first victory of the season

Sep 24, 2023 at 03:00 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230924-game-recap

The Houston Texans rolled into Jacksonville and knocked off the Jaguars 37-17 on Sunday to earn their first win of the 2023 season. The Texans never trailed in the game, and they got huge days from C.J. Stroud and the special teams units en route to the victory.

PREGAME

The Texans added Jimmie Ward to the lineup for the first time this season but Laremy Tunsil didn't make the trip to Jacksonville.

FIRST QUARTER

The Houston Texans offense went three-and-out on the opening series. After a Texans penalty on the ensuing punt, the Jaguars began their first offensive series at the Houston 42-yard line. Despite a short field, the Texans defense had a strong start. Trevor Lawrence and the Jags came away empty-handed after a missed 48-yard field goal.

Stroud bounced back on the next drive, connecting with Tank Dell on a deep 46-yard pass to get Houston to first-and-goal from the two-yard line. Two plays later, Dameon Pierce punched in a one-yard run for a touchdown. The Texans took a 7-0 lead in Jacksonville with 7:35 left in the first quarter.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: Texans 7, Jaguars 0

SECOND QUARTER

The second quarter kicked off with a heavy dose of Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on three of four plays. In his first game as a Texan, Jimmie Ward landed a big hit on WR Calvin Ridley who would leave the game. Will Anderson Jr. blocked the Jaguars second field-goal attempt, a 51-yard kick. LB Jake Hansen recovered and the Texans took over at the Jacksonville 41-yard line.

Stroud threw a 24-yard pass to Robert Woods to start the drive and finished with a touchdown pass to Brevin Jordan to take a 14-0 lead. The scoring drive was seven plays, 41 yards and lasted 4:24.

Houston's defense forced a punt and another turnover on the next two Jaguars possessions. With just 1:13 remaining in the first half, Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars were driving down the field in Houston territory. S Eric Murray forced a fumble on WR Jamal Agnew on a 15-yard pass play, LB Blake Cashman recovered at the Houston 34-yard line.

With just 1:04 remaining and all three timeouts, Stroud and the offense marched down the field, connecting with Dell and converting a big 14-yard third-down with a pass to Woods. Nico Collins added a 29-yard gain to get the Texans into field-goal range with just 0:03 remaining. Capping off a nine-play, 56-yard scoring drive that lasted 1:04, Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 28-yard field goal to extend the Texans lead as time expired.

END OF SECOND QUARTER: Texans 17, Jaguars 0

📸 Gameday Gallery: Texans at Jaguars | Week 3

View the best photos from the Week 3 matchup between the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

0M9A8422
1 / 101
0M9A8423
2 / 101
0M9A8507
3 / 101
BY1_0012
4 / 101
BY1_9922
5 / 101
0M9A8504
6 / 101
0M9A8476
7 / 101
BY1_0079
8 / 101
BY1_0067
9 / 101
0M9A8488
10 / 101
0M9A8437
11 / 101
BY1_0061
12 / 101
BY1_0055
13 / 101
0M9A8486
14 / 101
BY1_0079
15 / 101
0M9A8327
16 / 101
_ZTR3075
17 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
0M9A7606
18 / 101
0M9A8291
19 / 101
0M9A8546
20 / 101
0M9A8504
21 / 101
_ZTR3129
22 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR3128
23 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
0M9A8362
24 / 101
0M9A8488
25 / 101
0M9A8371
26 / 101
_ZTR3077
27 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR3127
28 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
BY2_6804
29 / 101
0M9A8088
30 / 101
0M9A8078
31 / 101
0M9A8133
32 / 101
ZT1_0255
33 / 101
ZT1_0387
34 / 101
_ZTR2593
35 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2594
36 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2591
37 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR2589
38 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
0M9A9528
39 / 101
BY1_0012
40 / 101
0M9A9480
41 / 101
BY2_6978
42 / 101
ZT1_0758
43 / 101
ZT1_0755
44 / 101
ZT1_0659
45 / 101
ZT1_0751_1
46 / 101
ZT1_0791
47 / 101
ZT1_0643
48 / 101
BY1_0791
49 / 101
BY1_0777
50 / 101
BY1_0781
51 / 101
BY1_0426
52 / 101
BY1_0438
53 / 101
ZT1_1078
54 / 101
ZT1_1085
55 / 101
ZT1_1344
56 / 101
ZT1_1227
57 / 101
ZT1_0957
58 / 101
ZT1_1201
59 / 101
ZT1_1262
60 / 101
ZT1_1289
61 / 101
ZT1_1228
62 / 101
ZT1_1189
63 / 101
ZT1_1192
64 / 101
ZT1_1173
65 / 101
ZT1_1020
66 / 101
ZT1_1019
67 / 101
ZT1_0959
68 / 101
ZT1_0925
69 / 101
ZT1_0927
70 / 101
ZT1_0964
71 / 101
ZT1_0923
72 / 101
ZT1_0771
73 / 101
ZT1_0797
74 / 101
ZT1_0768
75 / 101
ZT1_0872
76 / 101
ZT1_0850
77 / 101
ZT1_0864
78 / 101
ZT1_0856
79 / 101
ZT1_0848
80 / 101
ZT1_0844
81 / 101
ZT1_0836
82 / 101
ZT1_0839
83 / 101
ZT1_0841
84 / 101
ZT1_0800
85 / 101
ZT1_0827
86 / 101
ZT1_0794
87 / 101
ZT1_0834
88 / 101
0M9A1070
89 / 101
0M9A1292
90 / 101
0M9A1174
91 / 101
_ZTR4406
92 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
0M9A0454
93 / 101
0M9A0089
94 / 101
_ZTR3821
95 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4503
96 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR3360
97 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR3731
98 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4387
99 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR4396
100 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
_ZTR3823
101 / 101
ZACH TARRANT/HOUSTON TEXANS
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

THIRD QUARTER

The Jaguars scored 10 unanswered points to kick start their offense in the second half. RB Tank Bigsby scored on a one-yard touchdown run for the Jaguars first points of the day.

McManus added to the Jaguars lead with a 33-yard field goal, but the ensuing kickoff ended in a big score for Houston. FB Andrew Beck muffed the catch but returned it 85 yards for a touchdown. The Texans took a 24-10 lead with 4:19 left in the third quarter.

Cashman intercepted Lawrence on the next Jaguars offensive possession for the Texans second takeaway of the game. Stroud threw passes to Pierce and Dell for back-to-back first downs to get Houston to the Jaguars 22-yard line.

END OF THIRD QUARTER: Texans 24, Jaguars 10

FOURTH QUARTER

Fairbairn kicked a 26-yard field goal to finish the 10-play, 41-yard scoring drive. Houston took a 27-10 lead with 12:36 left in the fourth quarter.

Bouncing back from his interception, Lawrence threw his first passing touchdown of the day on a quick drive that lasted just 1:56. Christian Kirk's 26-yard touchdown catch moved the Jaguars to within two scores. Houston held onto a 27-17 lead with 10:40 remaining.

Stroud fired back with an even quicker drive, a three-play series that ended in Dell's second score of the season. The rookie-to-rookie connection ended in a 68-yard touchdown to Dell and a 34-17 lead.

Fairbairn made his third field goal of the day, a 33-yard kick, to extend the Texans lead 37-17 with 2:10 remaining.

Backup veteran QB C.J. Beathard entered the game for Lawrence for the Jaguars final series.

FINAL SCORE: Texans 37, Jaguars 17

Related Content

news

Game Recap: Texans fall 31-20 in home opener vs. Colts

C.J. Stroud throws for 384 and 2 TDs in home debut.
news

Game Recap: Texans fall 25-9 in season opener at Ravens

The Houston Texans will return to Houston and prepare for their home opener against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2
news

Game Recap: Texans defeat Saints 17-13 in preseason finale

The Texans knocked off the Saints in their third and final preseason game ahead of the 2023 season.
Advertising