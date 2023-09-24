Game Recap: Texans defeat Jaguars 37-17 for first victory of the season

SECOND QUARTER

The second quarter kicked off with a heavy dose of Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on three of four plays. In his first game as a Texan, Jimmie Ward landed a big hit on WR Calvin Ridley who would leave the game. Will Anderson Jr. blocked the Jaguars second field-goal attempt, a 51-yard kick. LB Jake Hansen recovered and the Texans took over at the Jacksonville 41-yard line.