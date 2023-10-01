Game Recap: Texans defeat Steelers 30-6

THIRD QUARTER

The Steelers received the ball first in the second half. RB Najee Harris started off the drive with a 15-yard run. Pickett extended the series on third down with a pass to Calvin Austin III for a 12-yard gain. The Steelers made it into Texans territory for the first time, but settled for a 35-yard field goal for their first points of the day. Houston held onto a 16-3 lead with 9:31 left in the third quarter.

On their next drive, Pickett and the Steelers offense moved the ball down to the Houston five-yard line, but rookie LB Henry To'oTo'o came up with big stops inside the ten-yard line. Pittsburgh kicked a 23-yard field goal, trailing 16-6 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.

The Texans offense took over at their own 42-yard line after a big fourth-down stop on Pittsburgh on the Steelers next possession. Jonathan Greenard sacked Pickett, who looked to be injured on the play. Stroud threw a deep 24-yard pass to Collins, who surpassed 100 yards receiving with the play.