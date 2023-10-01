Game Recap: Texans defeat Steelers 30-6

FIRST QUARTER
The Houston Texans marched quickly down the field with Dameon Pierce rushing for a 13-yard gain, C.J. Stroud scrambling for 11-yards followed by back-to-back runs by Pierce, including a big 27-yard play. The Texans scored multiple times, but penalties kept pushing the offense backwards. Houston persisted and Stroud found Nico Collins for a two-yard touchdown pass. The Texans led 7-0 after the 12-play, 69-yard scoring drive that lasted 6:05.
The Steelers first offensive series ended abruptly in a turnover. After Jerry Hughes' sack on QB Kenny Pickett, the Texans defense picked off the Steelers QB on the next play. Steven Nelson intercepted the pass, intended for WR George Pickens and returned it 31 yards to the Pittsburgh 45-yard line.
Following the takeaway, Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 36-yard field goal to cap off the drive. The Texans extended their lead to two scores with 1:20 left in the first quarter.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: STEELERS 0, TEXANS 10
SECOND QUARTER
Stroud threw a 29-yard pass to TE Dalton Schultz to get the Texans into Steelers territory early in the second quarter. Pierce rushed for 12 yards for another first down. After back-to-back incomplete passes, the Texans settled for their second field goal, a 38-yard kick, and took a 13-0 lead with 12:09 left in the second quarter.
The Texans defense forced four consecutive punts and allowed just two first downs by Pittsburgh's offense in the second quarter, keeping the Steelers scoreless in the first half.
Houston looked to add to their lead after the Steelers' final fourth punt. With 41 seconds remaining in the second quarter, Collins caught a short pass and came away with a 42-yard gain to the Steelers 36-yard line. Stroud spiked the ball to stop the clock before connecting with Collins again for 15 yards. Stroud spiked the ball again and Fairbairn lined up for a field goal. After the 39-yard kick, Houston took a 16-0 lead heading into halftime.
END OF SECOND QUARTER: STEELERS 0, TEXANS 16
View the best photos from the Week 4 matchup between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers.
THIRD QUARTER
The Steelers received the ball first in the second half. RB Najee Harris started off the drive with a 15-yard run. Pickett extended the series on third down with a pass to Calvin Austin III for a 12-yard gain. The Steelers made it into Texans territory for the first time, but settled for a 35-yard field goal for their first points of the day. Houston held onto a 16-3 lead with 9:31 left in the third quarter.
On their next drive, Pickett and the Steelers offense moved the ball down to the Houston five-yard line, but rookie LB Henry To'oTo'o came up with big stops inside the ten-yard line. Pittsburgh kicked a 23-yard field goal, trailing 16-6 with 5:47 left in the third quarter.
The Texans offense took over at their own 42-yard line after a big fourth-down stop on Pittsburgh on the Steelers next possession. Jonathan Greenard sacked Pickett, who looked to be injured on the play. Stroud threw a deep 24-yard pass to Collins, who surpassed 100 yards receiving with the play.
END OF THIRD QUARTER: STEELERS 6, TEXANS 16
FOURTH QUARTER
On third-and-11, Stroud threw a 14-yard pass to Collins to extend the drive. Devin Singletary ran the ball on three consecutive plays before throwing a six-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz, his first as a Texan. Houston took a 23-6 lead with 10:50 left in the game. The touchdown capped off a 10-play, 58-yards scoring drive.
QB Mitch Trubisky entered the game for the Steelers on the next series after Pickett was ruled out with a knee injury.
The Texans offensive line injuries continued to mount. After LG Kendrick Green was injured in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Morrissey stepped in at left guard. Stroud found Collins for a 52-yard touchdown, his second score of the day, as the Texans took a 30-6 lead with 3:39 left in the game.
Trubisky completed 3-of-5 passes for 18 yards but was unable to lead a scoring drive in the final minutes of the game as the Texans won their first home game of the season.
FINAL SCORE: STEELERS 6, TEXANS 30