Game Recap: Texans fall 15-13 in Carolina

THIRD QUARTER

After the intermission, the Texans kicked off. A return to the Panthers' 23-yard line saw Young and the offense set up shop with a 1st-and-10. After an incompletion and a Hubbard gain of eight, the Panthers faced a 3rd-and-2 at their own 31. Young scrambled to the right side for three yards to keep the drive alive.

But Jalen Pitre and Khalil Davis sniffed out a run to the left side for a loss of four yards. On the next play, though, Young and Jonathan Mingo stung the Texans for a 40-yard completion to give Carolina a 1st-and-10 at the Texans' 30-yard line.

A run for no gain and an incompletion followed, and Carolina again faced third down. On 3rd-and-10 at the Houston 30-yard line, Young's pass completed for a pair of yards. Piñeiro drilled a 46-yard field goal to give the Panthers a 9-7 advantage with 10:46 remaining in the third quarter.

The Texans first possession of the second half started with a Singletary run for three. Then Stroud hit Beck over the middle for what would've been a gain of eight and a first down, but Xavier Woods stripped the ball, recovered it, and returned it five yards.

The Panthers had the ball at the Texans 27-yard line and ran for two on first down, then completed a pass for seven yards on second down. The Houston defense stuffed run up the middle on third down, and Carolina called Piñeiro's number again. The kicker delivered with a 37-yard field goal, and the Panthers lead grew to 12-7, with 7:58 left in the third quarter.

The next drive began with a 2-yard Pierce run and then an incompletion. On 3rd-and-8 from the Houston 27, Stroud completed a 9-yarder to Schultz for a first down.

A penalty gave the Texans a 1st-and-15 at their own 36-yard line. Pierce carried for four yards, and then followed it with a 16-yard rumble to the Carolina 49-yard line.

Stroud found Brown for a 31-yard completion, and then Singletary ran to the left side for nine yards. A completion to Collins for a yard gave Houston a 1st-and-Goal at the Carolina 8-yard line. Then Singletary ran up the middle for a 7-yard gain, and Houston was knocking on the door.

On 2nd-and-Goal, Beck was stopped for no gain, and Pierce was stopped at the line of scrimmage on 3rd-and-Goal.

Facing a 4th-and-Goal at the 1, Stroud called his own number and snuck it in to the right side for the score. The touchdown gave them back the lead, but the 2-point conversion attempt didn't work out. Stroud's pass to Schultz fell incomplete, and the Texans were up 13-12 with 0:35 left in the third quarter.

The Texans allowed a 52-yard kickoff return after the score, and then Cashman and Hasaan Ridgeway stopped Hubbard for a loss of three yards to close out the quarter.

Johnston then bombed a 74-yard punt from his own end zone, and the coverage unit converged to drop the Panthers at their own 19-yard line. It was the longest punt in franchise history, and the third one of the day to get downed inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Young completed a trio of short passes to get back to the Carolina 31-yard line. The half ended when Jonathan Greenard and Maliek Collins sacked Young for a loss of eight yards.