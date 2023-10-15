Game Recap: Texans hold off Saints for 20-13 victory

SECOND QUARTER

The Texans offense was back on the field to start the second quarter. Dameon Pierce, Singletary and Mike Boone all had carries for positive yards on the series. Stroud threw an 11-yard pass to Brevin Jordan and deep ball to Nico Collins for 24 yards to the Houston 12-yard line. An incomplete pass on third down set up Ka'imi Fairbairn for a 24-yard field goal to cap off the 11-play, 70-yard drive. The Texans took a 10-7 lead with 10:28 left in the second quarter.

Houston's defense held the Saints to a three-and-out on the following drive. Carr threw an incomplete pass but followed it up with two plays to Kamara. On third down, Ward pushed Kamara out of bounds before reaching the first down marker to end the series.

Stroud threw a 28-yard pass to Collins, his third of the game, for a first down in Saints territory. Singletary added an 11-yard run followed by four more carries. Pierce came in for three more carries. On the next play, Stroud threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Robert Woods. Houston pulled away 17-7 with 2:56 remaining in the second quarter.

The Saints looked to respond but settled for a 48-yard field goal with 0:18 remaining. On third down, Carr was unable to score after CB Shaquill Griffins' pass breakup on WR Chris Olave in the endzone.