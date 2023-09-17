Game Recap: Texans fall 31-20 in home opener vs. Colts

The Houston Texans dropped their home opener to the Indianapolis Colts 31-20. The Texans offense moved the ball well in the second half but couldn't catch up after the Colts jumped out to an early lead.
FIRST QUARTER
The Colts took an early two-touchdown lead after a pair of touchdown runs by QB Anthony Richardson.
On the opening drive, Richardson scored on an 18-yard touchdown run on the opening series to give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 10:44 left in the first quarter. Richardson completed 5-of-6 for 50 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards on the 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive.
The Texans first offensive series ended in a strip sack for a fumble recovered by Colts DE Kwity Paye at the Houston 15-yard line. Richardson scored his second rushing touchdown in as many series on the next play. The Colts led 14-0 with 9:13 left in the first quarter.
Stroud came on the next possession, throwing a 28-yard pass to Nico Collins followed by a nine-yard completion to Tank Dell to get the Texans to the Colts 25-yard line. On fourth-and-1, Dare Ogunbowale's run extended the drive. C.J. Stroud threw his first career touchdown on an eight-yard pass to Collins. The Texans cut the Colts' lead in half after the 13-play, 68-yard scoring drive.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Colts 14, Texans 7
SECOND QUARTER
On the Colts second possession, QB Gardner Minshew entered the game with Richardson out with a concussion. Minshew connected with TE Will Mallory for a long 43-yard gain. The Colts scored their third rushing touchdown of the day, this time on an 11-yard Zack Moss run. Indianapolis took 21-7 lead with 9:43 left in the second quarter.
After the kickoff, Stroud threw a 24-yard pass to Collins to start the drive. On third-and-8, Robert Woods made a 19-yard catch along the sideline for a first down inside the redzone. Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 29-yard field goal to end the nine-play, 64-yard drive. The Texans trailed 21-10 with 4:25 left in the second quarter.
The Colts responded with another scoring drive. Minshew connected with Mallory and then Michael Pittman, for a first down inside the redzone. After his pass to WR Josh Downs for a first down at the one-yard line, Minshew threw a one-yard touchdown pass to TE Kylen Granson with 10 seconds remaining in the half.
HALFTIME: Colts 28, Texans 10
THIRD QUARTER
The Colts pulled away with a 42-yard field goal to extend their lead to a 21-point lead with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
On the next drive, Stroud converted first down passes to Robert Woods, Collins and Dell. Dameon Pierce added a nine-yard catch and the Texans looked to score with a first-and-goal from the two-yard line.
END OF THIRD QUARTER: Colts 31, Texans 10
FOURTH QUARTER
A two-yard touchdown pass to Tank Dell was nullified by an offensive holding call. After a sack on Stroud on the next play, the Texans opted to kick a 36-yard field goal. Houston trailed 31-13 with 13:24 left in the third quarter.
A 25-yard catch-and-run by Robert Woods plus a 16-yard gain by TE Brevin Jordan set up a second touchdown drive for Houston. On the next play, Stroud connected with Dell for the rookie wide receiver's first career touchdown, a 23-yard catch. The Texans trailed 31-20 after the five-play, 67-yard drive that lasted just 1:41.
The Texans now head to Jacksonville next Sunday for a showdown with the Jaguars at 12:00 p.m. CT on Sunday, September 24.