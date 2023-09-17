Game Recap: Texans fall 31-20 in home opener vs. Colts

The Houston Texans dropped their home opener to the Indianapolis Colts 31-20. The Texans offense moved the ball well in the second half but couldn't catch up after the Colts jumped out to an early lead.

FIRST QUARTER

The Colts took an early two-touchdown lead after a pair of touchdown runs by QB Anthony Richardson.

On the opening drive, Richardson scored on an 18-yard touchdown run on the opening series to give the Colts a 7-0 lead with 10:44 left in the first quarter. Richardson completed 5-of-6 for 50 yards and rushed twice for 20 yards on the 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive.

The Texans first offensive series ended in a strip sack for a fumble recovered by Colts DE Kwity Paye at the Houston 15-yard line. Richardson scored his second rushing touchdown in as many series on the next play. The Colts led 14-0 with 9:13 left in the first quarter.

Stroud came on the next possession, throwing a 28-yard pass to Nico Collins followed by a nine-yard completion to Tank Dell to get the Texans to the Colts 25-yard line. On fourth-and-1, Dare Ogunbowale's run extended the drive. C.J. Stroud threw his first career touchdown on an eight-yard pass to Collins. The Texans cut the Colts' lead in half after the 13-play, 68-yard scoring drive.