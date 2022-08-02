Grinding and getting better | Vandermeer's View

Aug 02, 2022 at 03:46 PM
MV
Marc Vandermeer

Voice of the Houston Texans

On the air today I made a Junction Boys reference. But it was certainly not related to NFL camps in 2022.

Not that this is a piece of cake but it bears no resemblance to that 1954 Aggie Football summer that saw new coach Bear Bryant run dawn-to-dusk brutal practice days with little or no water.

Jack Pardee once said that the only relief was one cold water soaked towel for each the offense and defense that players would share. Yuck. John McClain told us on the air: "At least no one died."

You see what you're missing when you're not listening to Texans Radio every camp more from 8-10 AM on Sports Radio 610!

Okay, shameless plug – over.

I asked the crew if the Junction Boys is too dated of a reference. It shouldn't be, we all agreed. It's part of Texas football lore. As you don't question 2,000-year-old stories in church, you needn't question historic stories originating from a state where football is a second religion. This stuff is important!

Never mind the Junction Boys and their three-a-day practices. In the NFL, two-a-days are ancient history. I only got involved with the league 20 years ago and even though there were often two practices in one day, they were seldom super physical in the second session and they were often special teams sessions or walk-throughs.

The Texans have more equipment to monitor their players' health than most medical experts could dream of two decades ago. They all turn in their tracking gear upon returning to the building. The data gives the staff important info on how their bodies are responding to the work outs and the conditions.

Tuesday was a crisp practice that saw plenty of good catches. Several media types thought it was the best Davis Mills has looked yet. And as you pay a QB a compliment, it should go without saying that his receivers, offensive line, staff, the whole ensemble, did a good job.

My 16-year-old (who is my one-person market research focus group lives on social media and somehow gets good grades) loves the content on the Texans platforms. He's always asking me if Mills has thrown a pick yet.

I haven't seen one. The next comment and question is about the 'lack' of takeaways by the defense. Somehow I'm not concerned. I think when the lights go on, Lovie Smith's D will get the ball away from opponents at a highly pleasing rate. History has proven this to be true.

One more day in pads then a day off. Thursday, we'll have Nick Caserio in studio at 9 AM. Whoops, another shameless plug!

Get free tickets for Texans Camp now!

Related Content

news

Full Uniform Monday | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer reflects on the first day of practice in pads.

news

Getting Battle Ready | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer shares his thoughts on Day 2 of Training Camp presented by Xfinity.

news

AFC South Rebrand Continues | Vandermeer's View

Marc Vandermeer discusses how the division has changed and what that could mean for the upcoming season.

news

Rookie Camp Convenes | Vandermeer's View

In addition to the draft choices and the undrafted college players there are 10 tryout players, including two long snappers and two kickers.

news

Schedule VanderNotes | Vandermeer's View

Before we begin the analysis – just a reminder that this is why you love the NFL so much.

news

Picks, Players, Potential | Vandermeer's View

As the NFL Draft really got rolling, it was clear that the Texans were getting better pick-by-pick.

news

High Degree of Difficulty in the 2022 Texans Schedule | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer discusses the Texans' 2022 opponents roster changes since free agency began.

news

Draft Party: Bigger and Better Than Ever | Vandermeer's View

Voice of the Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer looks ahead to the 2022 Texans Draft Party presented be Miller Lite.

news

Collaborative Effort | Vandermeer's View

With six first-round picks in the next three years and a gigantic amount of salary cap space for 2023, this is the runway the Houston Texans were looking for to get back to the postseason and beyond.

news

The General | Vandermeer's View

After about five decades of covering, explaining and analyzing Houston professional football, John McClain is stepping away from the Houston Chronicle.

news

NFL Meeting Mash Up | Vandermeer's View

The NFL Combine is my favorite offseason event but the NFL League Meeting is right up there close to it. When you're on line to get hors d'oeuvres with Andy Reid and Ron Rivera you realize this is a unique experience.

Advertising