Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 13

"He was with us in the spring, so wanted to add another quarterback to help us out here in training camp," Ryans said. "So that's why EJ is here."

Perry, wearing No. 3, took some limited reps behind C.J. Stroud and Davis Mills. Case Keenum did not practice Sunday.

2. Jarrett Patterson returned to practice, bringing depth to o-line

Rookie C/G Jarrett Patterson returned to practice on Sunday, bringing some much-needed depth to the offensive line group. C Scott Quessenberry is on IR and RT Tytus Howard is currently sidelined with a hand injury. Patterson, a sixth-round draft pick out of Notre Dame, started camp with the team before missing the past week or so with an injury.

"With Patterson coming back today, it was good," Ryans said. "You know, we've been missing guys up front on the o-line, so it's really good to add Patterson back. He's working his way back in, but it's good to see him back out. Now, he can start his transition of trying to improve and get better."

3. Defense gets takeaways

The Texans defense didn't get any takeaways in last week's preseason debut and Ryans was sure to point it out after the game. On Sunday, Houston's defense had the takeaway train rolling with interceptions, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries throughout 11-on-11 work.

S Jimmie Ward was the driving force behind several of the turnovers and a few near turnovers too. During the third team period, Ward had a great play, forcing a fumble on the receiver and LB Christian Harris reacted quickly to scoop it up.

"I've seen a guy who looks comfortable in what we're asking him to do, and you see a guy who is playing the way I've seen him play for several years now," Ryans said. "He's playing with his hair on fire. He's all over the field. He's controlling the back end. And with the tandem of him and Pitre, it's just awesome to watch both guys play similar styles flying around, under control, but still making plays."

4. Some extracurricular activity at practice – "Finally"

The Texans had their first scuffle of training camp and it was not the worst thing to happen, according to the head coach.

Christian Harris made a hit on RB Devin Singletary on the sideline and the two were heated after the play with some pushing and shoving. Both offense and defense quickly stepped in to break up the fight before anything escalated.

"To see scuffling in training camp, I would say, finally," Ryans said. "That's what training camp is about. Sometimes you're going to get tired of hitting the same guy over and over again. Iit's linebackers, running backs, they're going to thud up a lot in practice. And of course, we want to be safe. We want to make sure we keep guys up. But also it's going to get a little edgy, it's going to get a little chippy and that's how I want to play."