Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 9

Aug 05, 2023 at 11:11 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

230805-hottest-headlines

The Houston Texans held their one and only evening practice in training camp Saturday. Fans had a chance to watch the team at work during sunset. Players were in full pads for the fifth consecutive practice.

Here are the hottest headlines from Day 9 of training camp:

1. C.J. Stroud gets first-team reps…again

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took all the first team reps on Saturday for the second straight practice. The offense had its most productive day so far with Stroud finding multiple receivers open and operating the offense efficiently during redzone and 11-on-11 drills. Stroud has continued to show improvement each day in camp, according to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. The real test of his progress will come when he sees game action.

"We'll see when games come, that's when you can really judge on where a guy is, based on a game situation," Ryans said. "Practice is one thing, but guys have to get out and get the real competition in a game."

Ryans said his approach to preseason will be individualized to each player, seeing who needs how many reps and where each player is physically before determining a rep count. The Texans will open their preseason on Thursday at New England.

2. RT Tytus Howard, T D.J Scaife leave practice early

Tytus Howard partcipated in individual drills and warmups but did leave practice early on Saturday. Ryans said he will have more information on Howard's status later. Rookie offensive lineman D.J. Scaife, signed Aug. 4, was injured during practice and did not return.

3. Will Anderson Jr. impressed in 11-on-11 drills

Rookie DL Will Anderson continued to impress in camp, finding his way to the quarterback for a potential sack in live action. Laremy Tunsil had high praise for the Texans No. 3 overall draft pick.

"Fun matchup," Tunsil said. "He's going to be great. He has a motor, he's got all the tools. As soon as he puts it together, he's going to be a dominant force in the league."

Tunsil recalled going toe-to-toe with elite pass rusher Cameron Wake during his rookie season in Miami. The Texans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle joked that Wake used to come to his side and beat him every day in practice, but that only made him better. That's what he hopes to do for Anderson.

The Texans will have a day off on Sunday before holding two more training camp practices Monday and Tuesday ahead of their preseason opener on Thursday against the New England Patriots.

Related Content

news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 8

QB C.J. Stroud received more first-team work, a few players returned to practice and a group of very special guests got to watch practice.
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 7

The Houston Texans top headlines from Day 7 of Training Camp include big play during redzone action and a scary injury that had everyone take a knee on the field.
news

Rookie talents, Laremy Tunsil's new bling, Texans pup | Daily Brew

Houston Texans rookies Tank Dell and Will Anderson Jr. showing off their skills, plus the Texans add an adorable new puppy to the family. 
news

Tank Dell getting extra coaching from Jalen Pitre, Derek Stingley Jr.

Rookie Tank Dell is taking the coaching wherever and whenever he can, from both coaches and teammates. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 6

The Houston Texans worked in full pads for second-straight day and here are the latest headlines on the offense, rookies like Tank Dell and Henry To'oTo'o and a new kicker in camp. 
news

Sting's big play, Stroud's love of the scheme, full pads | Daily Brew

Derek Stingley is making plays in practice, C.J. Stroud has been putting in the mental work and full pads are out at Houston Texans training camp. 
news

DeMeco Ryans says "more one-on-one opportunities" for  Derek Stingley Jr. 

Derek Stingley Jr. is off to a fast start in training camp, making plays, breaking up passes and covering receivers like a warm blanket.
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 5

The Houston Texans first day of padded practice had a big play from Derek Stingley Jr., WWE stars and more. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 4

C.J. Stroud speaks to the media, DeMeco Ryans on a hot mic and more from Day 4 of Houston Texans Training Camp presented by Xfinity.
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 3

DeMeco Ryans turns 39, Texans open camp gates for fans and Dameon Pierce is aiming high in 2023. 
news

Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 2

From offensive improvement to a QB rotation during team drills, here are the hottest headlines from Day 2 of Houston Texans training camp. 
Advertising