Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 9

The Houston Texans held their one and only evening practice in training camp Saturday. Fans had a chance to watch the team at work during sunset. Players were in full pads for the fifth consecutive practice.

Here are the hottest headlines from Day 9 of training camp:

1. C.J. Stroud gets first-team reps…again

Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took all the first team reps on Saturday for the second straight practice. The offense had its most productive day so far with Stroud finding multiple receivers open and operating the offense efficiently during redzone and 11-on-11 drills. Stroud has continued to show improvement each day in camp, according to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. The real test of his progress will come when he sees game action.

"We'll see when games come, that's when you can really judge on where a guy is, based on a game situation," Ryans said. "Practice is one thing, but guys have to get out and get the real competition in a game."

Ryans said his approach to preseason will be individualized to each player, seeing who needs how many reps and where each player is physically before determining a rep count. The Texans will open their preseason on Thursday at New England.

2. RT Tytus Howard, T D.J Scaife leave practice early