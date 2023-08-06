Hottest Headlines | Texans Training Camp Day 9

The Houston Texans held their one and only evening practice in training camp Saturday. Fans had a chance to watch the team at work during sunset. Players were in full pads for the fifth consecutive practice.
Here are the hottest headlines from Day 9 of training camp:
1. C.J. Stroud gets first-team reps…again
Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud took all the first team reps on Saturday for the second straight practice. The offense had its most productive day so far with Stroud finding multiple receivers open and operating the offense efficiently during redzone and 11-on-11 drills. Stroud has continued to show improvement each day in camp, according to Head Coach DeMeco Ryans. The real test of his progress will come when he sees game action.
"We'll see when games come, that's when you can really judge on where a guy is, based on a game situation," Ryans said. "Practice is one thing, but guys have to get out and get the real competition in a game."
Ryans said his approach to preseason will be individualized to each player, seeing who needs how many reps and where each player is physically before determining a rep count. The Texans will open their preseason on Thursday at New England.
2. RT Tytus Howard, T D.J Scaife leave practice early
Tytus Howard partcipated in individual drills and warmups but did leave practice early on Saturday. Ryans said he will have more information on Howard's status later. Rookie offensive lineman D.J. Scaife, signed Aug. 4, was injured during practice and did not return.
3. Will Anderson Jr. impressed in 11-on-11 drills
Rookie DL Will Anderson continued to impress in camp, finding his way to the quarterback for a potential sack in live action. Laremy Tunsil had high praise for the Texans No. 3 overall draft pick.
"Fun matchup," Tunsil said. "He's going to be great. He has a motor, he's got all the tools. As soon as he puts it together, he's going to be a dominant force in the league."
Tunsil recalled going toe-to-toe with elite pass rusher Cameron Wake during his rookie season in Miami. The Texans three-time Pro Bowl left tackle joked that Wake used to come to his side and beat him every day in practice, but that only made him better. That's what he hopes to do for Anderson.
The Texans will have a day off on Sunday before holding two more training camp practices Monday and Tuesday ahead of their preseason opener on Thursday against the New England Patriots.