How many nicknames does Jerry Hughes have? | Drew's Dozen

- DD: Which teammate could play on the other side of the ball?
JH: Oh, man, that's tough. We have a lot of athletes on defense. Des (DB Desmond King II) gets his hands on the ball. Sting (DB Derek Stingley Jr.), the same thing. I have to go with a wild card here just because I hear a lot about him playing it in high school back in the day: Rasheem Green. He tells me he has the speed. He said he blocked a punt in Seattle, and he hit 18 miles an hour. So if we have a defensive end moving that fast, that'd be a scary sight with the football.
- DD: What is your most-used emoji?
JH: Two hands up. You can't go wrong with it. It means a lot of things. It could be double high-five or I'm just happy to be in the room.
- DD: What's your favorite nickname?
JH: Ooh. There are a lot.
- DD: You have many?
JH: I do. I have to keep it PG, just because my mom loves me. "J.R.", just because I'm a junior. My dad's family is big. "Little Guy", which didn't last too long because I kind of outgrew my dad by the sixth grade. "Binky".
- DD: Why "Binky"?
JH: Because I sucked my thumb a little bit.
- DD: What would your superpower be?
JH: This is the easiest question. I'm a big X-Man, Wolverine fan, so that regenerative power. Never aging. How could you not use that?
- DD: You're a father. Have you ever noticed that kids can be really sick at night, go to bed, get some Wolverine-type sleep, and they wake up healthy in the morning?
JH: Yeah. Always bright and early, too.
- DD: What is the best piece of advice you have ever been given?
JH: It'd probably be something I heard back in elementary school. I'm pretty sure one of my parents used to say "Make it a great day or not. The choice is yours." Something real simple, but it always hit home with me. Whenever you leave the house, it's always your choice.
- DD: You're a Sugar Land native. What was the elementary school you attended?
JH: Mission Glen Elementary.
DD: Shout out Michigan Glen.
JH: Shout out to Mission Glen.
- DD: What's your favorite potato chip flavor?
JH: Garden salsa. It's a new one. It's on a Sun chip. We eat super-healthy.
- DD: When did you start eating healthier?
JH: When I got to the NFL. When we were in college, who doesn't make the late night runs to Taco Bell and Whataburger? I mean, you're not a Texan if you're not hitting Whataburger late at night. Let's be honest.
- So what was the late night run order?
JH: I would go with a triple cheeseburger, chicken strips to start off with, a fry and a Powerade to wash it down. Taking me back to memory lane right there.
What celebrity does Nico Collins look like? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans WR Nico Collins talked about his nickname, his first memory as a child, Randy Moss and much more with Drew Dougherty.
Could Roy Lopez be a pro boxer? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DL Roy Lopez can box a little, grew up on MTV and ESPN, and wrestled a lot as a child.
Did you know Jalen Pitre was a fullback? | Drew's Dozen
Houston Texans DB Jalen Pitre described his perfect BBQ plate, go-to karaoke tune, first memory as a kid and much more.
What snack does Kamu Grugier-Hill bring on a road trip? | Drew's Dozen
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill was surprised by a new movie, shared his secret to getting 18 tackles and recently went surfing.
Why does Davis Mills love the 'thumbs up'? | Drew's Dozen
QB Davis Mills got a new dog, discussed why he always give a 'thumbs-up' in photos, and was recently digging in the sand.
1-on-1 with RB Marlon Mack | Drew's Dozen
Texans RB Marlon Mack and Drew Dougherty discussed the influence of 'Return of the Mack', the perfect fruit salad, humility and much more.
12 Questions with DL Thomas Booker | Drew's Dozen
Crabcakes, football, the greatest champions of all time and books were all covered in the conversation between rookie Defensive Lineman Thomas Booker and Drew Dougherty.
12 Questions with OL Scott Quessenberry | Drew's Dozen
All three Quessenberry brothers - David, Paul and Scott - have suited up for the Texans. Drew Dougherty and Scott the offensive linemen to discussed an interesting nickname, gallons of milk, tacos and much more.
1-on-1 with FB Andy Janovich | Drew's Dozen
Fullback Andy Janovich went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty and discussed chopping wood, Nebraska jokes, favorite fullbacks, ribeyes and more.
12 Questions with Cornerbacks Coach Dino Vasso | Drew's Dozen
Dino Vasso is a 'Whiz Wit' man, who also coaches the Texans cornerbacks. He chatted with Drew Dougherty about Dean Martin, Prince, Velociraptors and a whole lot more.