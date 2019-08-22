Jamey Rootes named one of HBJ's Most Admired CEOs

A panel of judges looked for characteristics such as contribution to company success, civic involvement, career achievement and more in selecting its honorees, according to HBJ.

Under Rootes' leadership, the Texans have made a commitment to providing quality of service and entertainment on Gamedays, and have sold out 174 consecutive home games, a Houston NFL record. He also serves as President of Lone Star Sports and Entertainment (LSSE), a sports management agency associated with the Texans. Rootes oversees the production of several big college games each year, including the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, as well as soccer games under LSEE. In 2019, Houston hosted the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

In the community, Rootes also serves as the board chairman of the United Way of Greater Houston and a board member of the Greater Houston Partnership. He also oversees the activities of the Houston Texans Foundation, whose mission is to be "Champions for Youth," and has donated more than $32 million since its inception in 2002.