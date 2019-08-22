Jamey Rootes named one of HBJ's Most Admired CEOs

Aug 22, 2019 at 05:03 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Inspiring.

It's a word that employees often use to describe Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes. The Houston Business Journal agreed, naming Rootes as one of their 2019 Most Admired CEOs.

On Thursday, the HBJ hosted a luncheon recognizing Rootes and other leaders named to this year's list.

I am so proud of the machine we have built that serves our fans and our community so well. The components are our talented and passionate people, our strong culture and a clarity of purpose that inspires all of us to be our best. We are dedicated to winning championships, creating memorable experiences and doing great things for Houston. The best is yet to come!" Jamey Rootes

A panel of judges looked for characteristics such as contribution to company success, civic involvement, career achievement and more in selecting its honorees, according to HBJ.

Under Rootes' leadership, the Texans have made a commitment to providing quality of service and entertainment on Gamedays, and have sold out 174 consecutive home games, a Houston NFL record. He also serves as President of Lone Star Sports and Entertainment (LSSE), a sports management agency associated with the Texans. Rootes oversees the production of several big college games each year, including the Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl and the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff, as well as soccer games under LSEE. In 2019, Houston hosted the International Champions Cup match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

In the community, Rootes also serves as the board chairman of the United Way of Greater Houston and a board member of the Greater Houston Partnership. He also oversees the activities of the Houston Texans Foundation, whose mission is to be "Champions for Youth," and has donated more than $32 million since its inception in 2002.

In 2016, Rootes was recognized as Houston Business Journal's 2016 Business Person of the Year based on his accomplishments as the 2016 Chair of the Greater Houston Partnership and Super Bowl 51 Committee. Rootes has overseen the team's efforts to secure stadium-naming rights and sponsorship, coordinated radio and television broadcasting relationships, engineered the club's successful ticket and suite sale campaigns and developed the team's highly-acclaimed customer service strategy.

