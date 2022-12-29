Jonathan Greenard, Post Malone and UNO | Drew's Dozen 

1) DD: Who is your celebrity lookalike?

JG: A lot of people say I look like (NBA star) Bradley Beal, but I guess I'll take it.

2) DD: What would your superpower be?

JG: Just make me invincible. I can't be destroyed at all. Invincibility.

3) DD: How often do you play Jenga?

JG: I don't play often. However, if we have some friends over, family-night type deal, we love to play. Any time we can talk trash.

4) DD: What other games you like playing with the family and the friends?

JG: Uno. Somehow I always win at UNO, and people get jealous.

5) DD: Which teammate could play on the other side of the ball?

JG: Me. I think I could play receiver, a little bit of tight end and catch a couple touchdowns. I did it before, so I think I could do it again.

6) DD: What's your most-used emoji?

JG: The crying laughing emoji, easily. I think you have to laugh every day. No matter where in a group message or just in general, like I feel like that emoji just describes me. I'm always laughing.

7) DD: Is there anybody in particular who makes you laugh more than the others?

JG: Oh man, the whole defensive line room. It's so hard to pinpoint one person.

8) DD: What's the best piece of advice you've ever been given?

JG: I was always like smaller coming up, slimmer in stature and I play defensive end. I was always told I wouldn't be able to play defensive line because I was too small, too skinny. My D-line coach in high school pretty much just believed in me from the jump since I was a 10th grader and told me I could do anything.

9) DD: Who has the cleanest locker on the team?

JG: I have the messiest. But if I had to take a guess, it would probably be Maliek Collins. He's actually very well-kept.

10) DD: What's the best concert you've ever been to?

JG: Post Malone and Roddy Ricch down here at Toyota Center. I'm huge Post Malone fan. I always said I wanted to go, and my girlfriend made it happen. She surprised me with some tickets and we went.

11) DD: What is your favorite Tik Tok dance?

JG: I actually don't have one. I'm not on Tik Tok as much.