Ka'imi Fairbairn to donate to Maui relief efforts

"Aloha, friends! I need your help in Rebuilding Maui. For every field goal I make this year, $250 will be donated and every PAT will contribute $100 to the cause. I'm not doing this alone – my fellow Hawaii NFL players are with me, and we're on a mission to restore our beloved home. The recent Lahaina, Maui fires have hit close to our hearts. That's why I'm partnering with the Lonomai Foundation and the "REBUILDING MAUI" campaign. Your donations, no matter the size, will make a huge difference!

"That's just a small representation of who he is," Special Teams Coordinator Frank Ross said. "That's who he is every day, I mean the guy has such a high level of care for human and that's who he is. I have no connection and I've never really been outside of the mainland United States in my life, so just for somebody that is having a natural disaster or whatever it may be called hit so close to home and trying to help impact with his status and his platform. God bless him and for anyone impacted for 'Imi and part of our country, I hope everything can back on their feet as soon as possible, so that's fantastic that he's doing that. Hopefully everyone that's out there that saw that can help contribute for him and Hawaii."