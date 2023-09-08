Laremy Tunsil recalls funny "Welcome to the NFL" moment

Laremy Tunsil vividly remembers not only his first NFL game, but his first play too.

The Miami Dolphins were opening the 2016 regular season at Seattle against a top-rated Seahawks defense. Tunsil, a first-round draft pick, was lined up across a Legion of Boom All-Pro.

"I remember my first rookie game against Seattle Seahawks and my first play was an outside zone to the right," Tunsil said. "At the time, I had to block Bobby Wagner, one of the best linebackers in the game at that time. I completely whiffed. So I mean, it was a good experience, though. I had fun."

Tunsil, who played three seasons with the Dolphins before his 2019 trade to Houston, jokes it was his very own "Welcome to the NFL" moment. He shot up the field like a cannon, amped up after watching film all week. After a few plays, the initial nerves and excitement wore off and Tunsil settled into his game, which would earn him a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie Team after the season.

This Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowl left tackle will start his 95th career NFL game when the Houston Texans face the Ravens. QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson Jr., C Jarrett Patterson and WR Tank Dell will be among Houston's rookies making their NFL debut on the road in Baltimore. Tunsil's advice to the rookies is simple.

"Cut loose and have fun," Tunsil said. "I think that's going to be one of the most important things is just to have fun in this crazy environment that we enter in on Sunday. You know, enjoy it, embrace it and have fun."