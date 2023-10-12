Lessons TE Dalton Schultz learned from Jason Witten | Deep Slant

Oct 12, 2023 at 04:32 PM
Dalton Schultz learned some invaluable lessons from All-Pro tight end Jason Witten, during their time together in Dallas. A fourth-round selection in the 2018 NFL Draft, Schultz had to work his way up on the depth chart as a rookie. During his second season, Witten announced his un-retirement and returned to the Cowboys.

"It was probably the best thing that could have happened to me," Schultz said.

Schultz said he learned countless lessons sitting behind the veteran during his second season.

"I've learned so much, like my film study habits are literally just straight from him," Schultz said. "I sat him down and I asked him one day and I was like, 'Hey, how do you how do you prepare? How do you watch film? What do you look for? What's your film schedule through the week? And he walked me through it and that's literally what I do."

