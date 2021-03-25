Meet OL Justin McCray

Check out our series highlighting new 2021 player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know offensive lineman Justin McCray, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 22, 2021.
Name: Justin McCray
Position: Offensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-3, 315
Hometown: Miami, Florida
School: Central Florida
After spending his first two NFL seasons on the Tennessee Titans practice squad, McCray joined the Arena Football League in 2016. Both he and his twin brother Jordan played on the offensive line for the Orlando Predators in 2016.
Justin and Jordan also played together in high school and at the University of Central Florida, where they served as team captains during their final season with the Knights.
The McCray brothers worked at a hotel owned by the Predators owner after the 2016 season. There, they talked the UCF coaching staff into letting them participate at the school's Pro Day.
Justin signed with the Green Bay Packers where he played for two seasons (2017-18). He played right tackle, right guard and left guard in his 13 appearances with eight starts in 2017.
When the Packers traded him to Cleveland before the start of the 2019 season, McCray played in 15 games with four total starts at both right and left tackle for the Browns.
In back-to-back seasons, McCray was part of two different offensive lines that were top five in rushing. In 2018, the Packers ranked second in the NFL with an average 5.02 yards per carry. With the Browns in 2019, McCray assisted in blockading for a rushing attack that averaged the fourth-best yards per carry (4.84) in the NFL.
Last season, McCray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an unrestricted free agent. He appeared in 10 games with two starts at left guard and helped the Falcons average the fifth-most passing yards per game (272.7) in the NFL.
McCray was also a district champion in wrestling as a junior and sophomore at South Ridge High School in Miami.