Meet OL Justin McCray

Justin signed with the Green Bay Packers where he played for two seasons (2017-18). He played right tackle, right guard and left guard in his 13 appearances with eight starts in 2017.

When the Packers traded him to Cleveland before the start of the 2019 season, McCray played in 15 games with four total starts at both right and left tackle for the Browns.

In back-to-back seasons, McCray was part of two different offensive lines that were top five in rushing. In 2018, the Packers ranked second in the NFL with an average 5.02 yards per carry. With the Browns in 2019, McCray assisted in blockading for a rushing attack that averaged the fourth-best yards per carry (4.84) in the NFL.

Last season, McCray signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an unrestricted free agent. He appeared in 10 games with two starts at left guard and helped the Falcons average the fifth-most passing yards per game (272.7) in the NFL.