Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

-Cann, selected by Jacksonville in the third round (67th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, has played the last seven seasons with the Jaguars and appeared in 95 games with 94 starts at right guard.

-In 2020, Cann was part of an offensive line that helped rookie RB James Robinson tally the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and the second-most rushing yards (1,070) by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.

-The eight-year veteran offensive lineman played for Texans OL coach George Warhop in Jacksonville from 2019-21.

-In 2019, Cann served as part of an offensive line that helped RB Leonard Fournette gain 1,674 yards from scrimmage, becoming the only Jaguars player since 2011 to post at least 1,500 scrimmage yards in a single season.