Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.
Get to know Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.
Full name: Aaron Cann
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height/Weight: 6-3, 320
Hometown: Bamberg, SC
School: South Carolina
-Cann, selected by Jacksonville in the third round (67th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, has played the last seven seasons with the Jaguars and appeared in 95 games with 94 starts at right guard.
-In 2020, Cann was part of an offensive line that helped rookie RB James Robinson tally the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and the second-most rushing yards (1,070) by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.
-The eight-year veteran offensive lineman played for Texans OL coach George Warhop in Jacksonville from 2019-21.
-In 2019, Cann served as part of an offensive line that helped RB Leonard Fournette gain 1,674 yards from scrimmage, becoming the only Jaguars player since 2011 to post at least 1,500 scrimmage yards in a single season.
-Cann, who missed just three games since 2016, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 last year that ended his 2021 campaign.
During his collegiate career at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Cann started 51 games in four seasons (2011-14) the second-most starts by a player in school history.
Cann attended Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in South Carolina, where he played on offense and defense.
His mother, Catherine, passed away in 2007 from throat cancer while Cann was in high school. He has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm to honor her
2022 Ticket Information
Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.