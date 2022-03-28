Meet Texans OL A.J. Cann

Mar 28, 2022 at 04:08 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our series highlighting 2022 new player signings for the Houston Texans.

Get to know Offensive Lineman A.J. Cann, signed as an unrestricted free agent on March 23, 2022.

Full name: Aaron Cann

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height/Weight: 6-3, 320

Hometown: Bamberg, SC

School: South Carolina

-Cann, selected by Jacksonville in the third round (67th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, has played the last seven seasons with the Jaguars and appeared in 95 games with 94 starts at right guard.

-In 2020, Cann was part of an offensive line that helped rookie RB James Robinson tally the most scrimmage yards (1,414) and the second-most rushing yards (1,070) by an undrafted rookie in NFL history.

-The eight-year veteran offensive lineman played for Texans OL coach George Warhop in Jacksonville from 2019-21.

-In 2019, Cann served as part of an offensive line that helped RB Leonard Fournette gain 1,674 yards from scrimmage, becoming the only Jaguars player since 2011 to post at least 1,500 scrimmage yards in a single season.

-Cann, who missed just three games since 2016, suffered a knee injury in Week 4 last year that ended his 2021 campaign.

During his collegiate career at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., Cann started 51 games in four seasons (2011-14) the second-most starts by a player in school history.

Cann attended Bamberg-Ehrhardt High School in South Carolina, where he played on offense and defense.

His mother, Catherine, passed away in 2007 from throat cancer while Cann was in high school. He has a tattoo on the inside of his right forearm to honor her

2022 Ticket Information

Get your tickets today or renew your season tickets for the Houston Texans 2022 Season.

Related Content

news

Meet Texans OL Scott Quessenberry

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Scott Quessenberry.
news

Meet Texans LB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Get to know Houston Texans Linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo.
news

Meet Texans RB Dare Ogunbowale

Get to know Houston Texans Running Back Dare Ogunbowale, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Meet Texans QB Kyle Allen

Get to know Houston Texans Quarterback Kyle Allen, signed as a free agent on March 23, 2022.
news

Draft Profile Series: Cincinnati CB Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner 

Justin Williams, who covers the Cincinnati Bearcats for The Athletic, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, CB Sauce Gardner.
news

Meet Texans OL Cedric Ogbuehi

Get to know Houston Texans Offensive Lineman Cedric Ogbuehi, signed as a free agent on March 18, 2022. 
news

Draft Profile Series: Georgia DL Travon Walker 

JC Shelton, writer for the UGA Wire and host of the UGA Football Live podcast, gives insight on top NFL Draft prospect and potential Houston Texan, DL Travon Walker.
news

Top Deep Slant moments from 2021 | Daily Brew

Here are some of the top Deep Slant moments of the Houston Texans 2021 season.
news

Bachelorette Recap: Did Eazy Nwachukwu dodge elimination?

Inside this season's Bachelorette bubble, lives Texans wide receiver EZ Nwachukwu competing for a roster spot. 
news

J.J. Watt gets Texans' first takeaway of 2020

The Houston Texans turnover drought is officially over with a heads-up play by J.J. Watt
news

What 2020 home games at NRG Stadium might look like

On Thursday, Texans president Jamey Rootes outlined what a 2020 regular season game following city, county and NFL guidelines might look like. 
Advertising