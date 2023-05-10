Meet the Rookie | Will Anderson Jr. 

-Anderson comes from a big family which includes five older sisters: Shawnta, Shanice, Chyna, Endya, Teria. His parents are William and Tereon Anderson. Anderson says the family group chat is always active, especially after his games.

"They just want me to be the best version of myself any time I'm on the field, any time I'm off the field. So that the one time I slip up, they're going to let me know. Even if I did have a good game, they'll find at least one play where 'you could have been running faster, or you looked slow on this play. What were you doing on this play?' They even take a picture and put it in the group chat like, 'yeah, we just seen it.' And I love them for that."

-When he began playing football at the age of five, Anderson wanted to be a running back even wearing No. 28 like Adrian Peterson.

-A two-time unanimous All-American, Anderson received a lengthy list of awards and honors during his college career at Alabama. He was the recipient of the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the nation's top defender, the Lott Impact Trophy, the Rotary Lombardi Trophy, a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner (2021-22), becoming only the second player in the award's history to win it twice. He also twice earned the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year.

- Anderson signed with the Crimson Tide over Auburn, LSU and Tennessee among his nearly 40 offers.

- As a freshman in 2020, Anderson earned a starting role in Nick Saban's defense. In the season opener against Missouri, he recorded three tackles and was credited with three quarterback pressures, making an immediate impact. He finished his freshman campaign with 7.0 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble in 13 games, earning SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

-Anderson played in all 41 games during his three seasons (2020-22) at Alabama, finishing with a career 62 tackles for loss and 34.5 sacks. Additionally, he recorded five passes defensed, one interception for a touchdown and one forced fumble.