Meet the Rookie | OL Jarrett Patterson

May 17, 2023
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Check out our new series highlighting the Houston Texans 2023 draft class.

Meet Houston Texans offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson, drafted in the sixth round (201st overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Name: Jarrett Patterson
Position: Offensive lineman
Height/Weight: 6-4/310
School: Notre Dame
Hometown: Laguna Hills, California

-Patterson played five seasons (2018-22) at Notre Dame, appearing in 24 games with 21 starts at both center and guard. He did not give up a sack throughout his career for the Fighting Irish.

-He started all 13 games at center in 2019. On 854 snaps played, Patterson allowed just two quarterback hits and zero sacks.

-In 2020, he started eight games at center before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

-Patterson returned in 2021 and served as team captain for his final two seasons (2021-22) at Notre Dame.

-Last season, Patterson made the transition to left guard. He helped the Irish average 4.6 yards per carry, racking up 2,457 total rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns and was named 2022 AFCA All-American and the team's offensive lineman of the year.

-Patterson played four years of varsity football for Mission Viejo High School, helping the team register a 51-4 record. He also helped lead Mission Viejo to the 2015 California Interscholastic Federation Division 1-AA Championship.

-This offseason, Patterson trained in Frisco, Texas for the Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I played tackle in high school, I played center and guard in college, so I've kind of had a taste of really all all three main positions on the offensive line," Patterson said. "So I feel pretty comfortable doing whatever the coaches ask me to do."

-Patterson will wear No. 68 for the Texans.

