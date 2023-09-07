No time to get emotional, WR Tank Dell is ready for his NFL debut

Sep 07, 2023 at 04:15 PM
A 2019 Houston Texans Staff Headshot.
Deepi Sidhu

Texans Insider and Lead Writer

Tank Dell will be wearing a new number when he makes his NFL debut Sunday at Baltimore. The rookie wide receiver, who had been wearing No. 13 in training camp and during the preseason, made the switch to No. 3 this week.

"It wasn't too much behind it," Dell said. "I had three in high school. I feel more comfortable in three. So that's just all that is."

Dell is looking to help boost a Texans offense that was ranked 31st last year, in addition to returning punts on special teams. QB C.J. Stroud, named one of Houston's four team captains earlier this week, developed an early connection with Dell this offseason and in training camp. With Stroud wearing No. 7, the duo made a splash on social media with the Houston area code "713" every time they combined for a play on the field.

Now a No. 3 clad Dell laughs when asked about inadvertently breaking up the Houston area code.

"It's all love, though," he said. "Don't hate me for it. It's all love."

Dell has been outspoken about his love for Houston, where he set records at the University of Houston. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver started his collegiate career at Independence Community College before leading the nation in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards (1,398) for the Cougars. Often doubted for being undersized, Dell simply responded to critics with his big playmaking abilities.

"Just prove everybody wrong, that's my mindset, man," Dell said. "I had two chips on my shoulder growing up, so, you know, everybody doubted me. So every time I get the chance to step on the field, it's a blessing. I just go out there and play to the best of my ability."

With a whirlwind of an offseason and preseason now behind him, the Texans third-round draft pick hasn't had much time to reflect on his journey, which already has Houston so inextricably linked into it, but he's ready for it.

"I'm definitely excited," Dell said. "I don't think I have time to be emotional right now. I've got to get ready to go, so I don't have too much time to be emotional, but I'm excited. I'm just ready to go help the team. You know, the biggest the main goal is to go out there and win. So that's what I'm ready for."

Dell and the Texans will open their 2023 regular season at Baltimore. Kickoff against the Ravens is set for noon CT from M&T Bank Stadium on CBS and SportsRadio 610.

Related Content

news

A new Texans hype video, J.J. Watt comes home, Peyton Manning's new Olympics promo | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans released a new hype video, DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud discuss Sunday's game at Baltimore, plus Peyton Manning crushes every commercial he makes. 
news

Notable Week 1 Texans-Ravens Connections

When the Houston Texans take the field on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, both sides will reunite with some familiar faces. 
news

The debut of C.J. Stroud, DeMeco Ryans and a new Texans Radio show | Daily Brew

The Houston Texans got after it, laboring on Labor Day, getting in their first practice as they prepare for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

DeMeco Ryans prepares for head coaching debut

DeMeco Ryans prepares for his head coaching debut on Sunday when the Houston Texans play the Baltimore Ravens on the road. 
news

Grayland Arnold: From Kountze, Texas to the Houston Texans

Kountz native Grayland Arnold makes the 53-man roster after a strong training camp and preseason. 
news

Texans back at work, roster updates, Nebraska's epic team entrance | Daily Brew

Roster movements continue, Nick Caserio gives the latest, plus Nebraska fans showed up for their women's volleyball team. 
news

Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio gives update on team following roster cuts | Nick's Notes

Texans Exec. VP & GM Nick Caserio discussed the offensive line depth, C.J. Stroud's progress, more incoming roster transactions ahead of Week 1 and more in his Wednesday press conference. 
news

Texans hosting exclusive Season Premiere event Thursday night

The Houston Texans will debut their 2023 team with a night of fun during their second annual Season Premiere presented by Amegy Bank on Thursday, Aug. 31.
news

Roster cutdown day, rookie QBs, a Weeknd update | Daily Brew

Daily Brew is filled with news of roster cutdown day, DeMeco Ryans update on the team and the artist formerly known as the Weeknd has his TV debut cut short. 
news

DeMeco Ryans Monday presser, from roster cuts to QBs | 1-Minute Recap

From roster cuts to quarterbacks, here is a recap of DeMeco Ryans' Monday press conference summarized in a one-minute recap.
news

C.J. Stroud named Texans starting QB

Head Coach DeMeco Ryans named the Texans second overall draft pick as the starter following Sunday night's preseason finale at New Orleans.
Advertising