No time to get emotional, WR Tank Dell is ready for his NFL debut

Now a No. 3 clad Dell laughs when asked about inadvertently breaking up the Houston area code.

"It's all love, though," he said. "Don't hate me for it. It's all love."

Dell has been outspoken about his love for Houston, where he set records at the University of Houston. The 5-10, 165-pound receiver started his collegiate career at Independence Community College before leading the nation in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards (1,398) for the Cougars. Often doubted for being undersized, Dell simply responded to critics with his big playmaking abilities.

"Just prove everybody wrong, that's my mindset, man," Dell said. "I had two chips on my shoulder growing up, so, you know, everybody doubted me. So every time I get the chance to step on the field, it's a blessing. I just go out there and play to the best of my ability."

With a whirlwind of an offseason and preseason now behind him, the Texans third-round draft pick hasn't had much time to reflect on his journey, which already has Houston so inextricably linked into it, but he's ready for it.

"I'm definitely excited," Dell said. "I don't think I have time to be emotional right now. I've got to get ready to go, so I don't have too much time to be emotional, but I'm excited. I'm just ready to go help the team. You know, the biggest the main goal is to go out there and win. So that's what I'm ready for."