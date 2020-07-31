Range of new circumstances in play at Texans camp

"Obviously, they are taking this thing seriously," O'Brien said. "I think we have shown some of our building publicly, but our building has been basically redone, refurbished, in every way, shape and form. You got three different locker rooms we're using. The cafeteria has been redone, there's new flooring, everything. I feel like we're headed in the right direction."

"I don't understand why it has been politicized as much as it has but it has," O'Brien. "Obviously, we tell our players that I don't really care what somebody politicizes abut mask wearing. Mask wearing has been scientifically proven to reduce your chance of getting the Coronavirus, so we're going to do that. We're going to wear our masks when we are in the building until we get out to practice with our helmets on. We're also going to socially distance. That also has been scientifically proven."