Ranking the Neville's with LB Neville Hewitt | Drew's Dozen

Jul 31, 2023 at 04:21 PM
Dougherty_Drew
Drew Dougherty

Texans TV Host

230731-drews-dozen

1) DD: Rank the Nevilles: You, the Neville Brothers, soccer star Gary Neville, former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and Neville Longbottom from "Harry Potter".
NH: You should always rank yourself number one. Everybody loves "Harry Potter", so Neville Longbottom's two. The the Neville Brothers. Great group. The soccer player is four, and then the Prime Minister.

2) DD: Speaking of the Neville Brothers, you sing any Neville Brothers songs?
NH: No, I don't. I'm gonna check him out. They always say Aaron Neville every time they say my name.

3) DD: When you have friends or family coming in from out of town to visit you in H-Town, what are some things you do with them?
NH: They come to the game and then we probably go get some food somewhere.

4) DD: What's the best position group to eat with?
NC: Linebackers, for sure.

5) DD: Better than the offensive linemen?
NH: I haven't gone out to eat with the offensive linemen, but Christian Kirksey does a good job getting the guys (linebackers) together to go and get some food.

6) DD: What sort of food do you all eat?
NH: A good mix of chicken, fish, steak. It's a good mix. It always something good.

7) DD: How do you cook your steaks?
NH: Medium, medium rare.

8) DD: Do you believe in ghosts?
NH: No.

9) DD: Do you know anybody that believes in ghosts?
NH: Not that I know of.

10) DD: How about aliens?
NH: They probably do exist. I haven't seen any, though.

11) DD Which teammate amps you up the most?
NH: Garrett Warllow gives me some good juice. Blake Cashman's been balling lately. He's spreading some juice around here as well. And Number Five. You can't miss Jalen Pitre. He's always bringing it.

12) DD: On the other end, who calms you down?
NH: Kirksey. He's going to keep everybody level-headed.

Related Content

news

Flow with RB Devin Singletary | Drew's Dozen

RB Devin Singletary spoke with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about some new wrinkles in the Texans offense, the supernatural, food and more.

news

RB Dare Ogunbowale has H-Town food hookups | Drew's Dozen

RB Dare Ogunbowale shared with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV about aliens, the aux cord, and how the Texans offensive lineman are the restaurant afficionados on the team.

news

Jake Hansen talks Tex-Mex, extraterrestrials and football | Drew's Dozen

Linebacker Jake Hansen and Drew Dougherty of Texans TV went 1-on-1 about Tex-Mex, flour or corn, ghosts, and a whole lot more.

news

Ranking the Shaqs, supernatural thoughts with Shaquill Griffin | Drew's Dozen

Drew Dougherty of Texans TV found out quite a bit during his 1-on-1 with DB Shaquill Griffin. The duo discussed twins, ghosts, barbecue, teammates who pump Griffin up and much more.

news

What was RB Devin Singletary booming back in the day? | Drew's Dozen

RB Devin Singletary is nicknamed 'Motor', pumped about the 2023 Texans offense, shared about his first car and the 10's he put in the back, and much more with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

news

Be Nice: Dalton Schultz talks "Road House", the playbook & more | Drew's Dozen

TE Dalton Schultz huddled with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV. Schultz explained why he loves the Texans offense and blocking in the run game, and also talked about the reasons he signed with Houston. On top of that, he ranked the prominent Daltons, and shared about "Road House".

news

3 Key Questions about Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon | Houston Texans Head Coach Search

Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia covers the Eagles. He spoke with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and discussed Philadelphia Defensive Coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who interviewed for the Texans Head Coach position.

news

Jonathan Greenard, Post Malone and UNO | Drew's Dozen

Houston Texans DL Jonathan Greenard went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV. The two discussed Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, UNO and emojis.

news

Desmond King's scary first memory | Drew's Dozen

DB Desmond King went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and discussed his earliest memory, hype men, and who on the Texans he wouldn't let date his sister.

news

WR Chris Moore would teleport for Skyline Chili | Drew's Dozen

WR Chris Moore went 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV and explained what his superpower would be, what he'd do with it and much more.

news

Dare Ogunbowale's best advice | Drew's Dozen

RB Dare Ogunbowale answered questions about the locker room, the Lion King, barbecue and a lot more in this 1-on-1 with Drew Dougherty of Texans TV.

Advertising