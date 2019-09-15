Rapid Reaction: Texans beat Jaguars 13-12 in nail-biter

Texans took an early 3-0 lead after Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 39-yard field goal late in the first quarter.

Mercilus recorded his first strip sack in the second quarter. The Jaguars recovered and added their first score on a 40-yard field goal. On his second strip sack, Mercilus forced a fumble which was recovered by J.J. Watt. The Texans offense took over on a short field with Watson rushing for a two-yard touchdown to cap off a four-play, 11-yard scoring drive.

"Yeah, just a bootleg, kind of a misdirection," Watson said. "They covered it well. I just tried to make something happen. I know on the sideline they were probably having a heart attack, but at the end of the day, I'm trying to get in the box and score a touchdown and get the W."

The Texans took a 13-3 lead with 11:35 left in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars scored an unanswered ten points on the final two drives in the fourth quarter. Minshew's final scoring drive ended in a four-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Chark. The Texans held onto a 13-12 lead after Reid's stop on Leonard Fournette's run on the two-point attempt.

"The whole game came down to this one play," Reid said. "You know we all went into the huddle like, 'the game is on the line right here. Everybody just do your job. Just pay attention.' I was actually responsible for the back on that play. The front line, the D-line did a great job pushing the pile, opening it up to where it was basically just me and him. Just had to bow up and make a play."